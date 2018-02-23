TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Canada’s Toutant wins inaugural big air gold; USA’s Mack takes silver

By Shawn SmithFeb 23, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
A Canadian has claimed the gold medal in men’s snowboard big air, but not the one most people expected.

Sebastien Toutant won the first-ever Olympic title for men’s big air, while compatriots Max Parrot and Mark McMorris — the pre-event favorites — both had multiple falls that took them out of medal contention.

U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack used stylish and creative grabs on his tricks to end up with a silver medal, and Great Britain’s Billy Morgan took bronze.

Results
Gold: Sebastien Toutant (CAN), 174.25
Silver: Kyle Mack (USA), 168.75
Bronze: Billy Morgan (GBR), 168.00

Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 23, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
With the weekend ahead of us, now is a perfect time to stay up late and watch some of the biggest action from the Olympics.

History is on the shoulders of the American men’s curling team tonight as they look to win the country’s first gold medal in the sport. This has looked like a completely different team ever since their poor start, and they’ve been lighting up the competition ever since then. They’re coming off a very smart 5-3 win over Canada, and with a ton of confidence against a stalwart Swedish side.

Elsewhere, the men’s 50km cross-country takes place tonight in what will be a truly exhausting affair. Another mass start, in speed skating, will be much more fast-paced in what speedskater Joey Mantia compares to Formula 1.

Curling

The Americans have surprised a lot of people by reaching the finals of the men’s curling competition, reeling off four consecutive wins to find themselves fighting for the gold. It’s going to be a very difficult match against Sweden. The Swedes were hovering above a 90% shooting accuracy in their convincing 9-2 win over Switzerland.

John Shuster, a longstanding member of the men’s curling team, has been doing some of his best work over the past fortnight and if that continues then the Americans have a very good chance at winning the country’s first-ever curling gold medal.

Men’s Tournament

Gold Medal Game: USA vs. SWE Stream Live Here 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

Bronze Medal Game: GBR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Cross-Country

In what could very well be the most physically and mentally demanding sport of the entire Winter Olympic Games, 50 skiers will battle it out for over 30 miles to win the men’s finale of the cross-country program.

The Norwegians swept the 30km skiathlon, led by Simen Hegsted Kreuger at the front. Johannes Klaebo and Martin Sundby will again be challenging for that gold medal spot.

This race won’t just come down to the Norwegians. “Super” Dario Cologna of Switzerland can also leave PyeongChang as the best cross-country skier in the world. He is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, including the 2014 30km skiathlon and 2018 15km race. Alex Harvey (Canada) and Matti Heikkinen will also be in the mix.

Men’s 50km Mass Start Stream Live Here 12:00a.m. EST / 9:00p.m. PST

Speed Skating

Making its Olympic debut, the mass start is bound to be full of chaos. Bringing on some of the short track flair into speed skating, 14-16 skaters compete on the track at once as the jostle for points during the sprint laps. Lee Seung-hoon of South Korea has won two World Cup races this year already, and the home crowd will provide an electric atmosphere whenever the action heats up.

Click here for a full preview on the mass start

Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Hockey

It’s going to be a very difficult turnaround for Canada, who were stunned 4-3 by Germany in the semifinals. This team had an awful time getting things going, falling behind 0-3 early in the second half. Their opponents, Czech Republic, held a good fight against the Athletes from Russia and will be aware of the stinging loss that Canada suffered.

Men’s Bronze Medal Game: CAN vs. CZE Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

 

Mikaela Shiffrin not convinced Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career is over

Associated PressFeb 23, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is not quite convinced Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career is done.

“Whenever I hear anybody say something about this,” Shiffrin said Friday, “it’s like, ‘most likely,’ ‘probably,’ ‘maybe,’ ‘we’ll see,’ ‘not sure.’ I’m like, ‘Knowing Lindsey, I don’t believe her.'”

And with that, Shiffrin let out a big laugh.

She is, without a doubt, the heir apparent to Vonn as the leader of U.S. ski racing. They were the only two members of the country’s Alpine team to earn a medal at the Pyeongchang Games — and the only two to hold news conferences a day after the sport’s last two individual events.

First came Vonn, 33, wearing her downhill bronze medal. After she left the room, it was time for Shiffrin, 22, whose gold from the giant slalom and silver from the combined dangled from her neck.

Vonn spent much of her session taking questions about her, um, extensive experience — “You’re not getting any younger,” was the way one reporter put it, to which the skier replied with a smile, “Come right out and say it, why don’t you!” — and the emotions of her (presumably) last Olympics.

Then Shiffrin discussed what she called the frustration of dealing with schedule changes that contributed to a fourth-place finish in her top event, the slalom, and forced her to enter only three of five races.

When asked about being Vonn’s successor, she was deferential.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I’m taking over something for the sport. I don’t know if I could fill Lindsey’s shoes, the way that she has worn them,” Shiffrin said. “I’m going to do my best to help the sport grow in whatever way that I can. The best way that I can do that, as far as I see right now, is just to ski my best and to keep taking ski racing to a new level.”

Shiffrin also was asked about what sort of advice she might have received from Vonn when it comes to taking over as the face of Alpine skiing in the United States.

“I haven’t had a lot of advice about what to do because, first of all, I don’t think Lindsey sees herself as being done yet or passing the baton,” she answered. “And I don’t see myself as taking the baton.”

Shiffrin is now what Vonn once was: a multiple Olympic medalist in her 20s with a bright future.

After Vonn won a gold and bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games, the assumption was she would go on to add medal upon medal to her career total. Instead, she was forced to miss the 2014 Olympics after tearing knee ligaments.

So after an eight-year wait, Vonn stepped back on the stage, but has said this would be her last Olympics. As it is, she became the oldest woman to win an Alpine medal.

Vonn said the woman who took the gold in the downhill, good friend Sofia Goggia of Italy, wrote a note trying to lobby for a return in 2022.

“I told her … if I physically could continue for four years, then I probably would, as long as I considered myself still a competitor,” Vonn said. “But four years is a really long time. I told her that. She said she’s going to keep trying to convince me.”

In the meantime, there are other goals Vonn will pursue before retiring. She reiterated she is “not going to stop ski racing until I break” Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup record for most career race wins. She has 81; he had 86.

“I think next season,” Vonn said, “I can get it done.”

She also intends to pursue a chance to compete against men, something she’s sought for years.

The sport’s governing body is supposed to consider her request in a few months, but if that doesn’t work out, Vonn said she would think about trying to set up an exhibition race.

All of that will be put on hold for a bit, though.

Instead of joining the skiing circuit when it resumes in Switzerland next weekend, Vonn will wait until the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on March 14-18, to try to overtake Goggia for the season downhill title.

“I need a break,” Vonn said. “I need a moment to breathe. I’ve never actually had time after an Olympics to enjoy it, so I’m going to.”