Germany stuns Canada in men’s hockey semifinals

Germany continued its miracle run at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday, booking an unlikely ticket to the gold-medal game after adding Team Canada to its upset list in a 4-3 semifinal win.

Canada pushed back hard in the third period, pulling two goals back but the Germans held on — just.

It was only Germany’s second victory in 30 meetings with Canada in Olympic and world championship play. The first was a 5-1 win at the 1996 world championships.

The Canadian men had won the last 11 meetings, outscoring the Germans 58-15, and had gone 11-0-1 against the Germans since the 1996 loss.

Canada will play the Czech Republic for the bronze medal on Saturday while the Germans go for gold Sunday against the entry from Russia. The Russians blanked the Czech Republic 3-0 in the earlier semifinal.

Read the rest of the story and watch highlights from Germany’s stunning win by clicking here