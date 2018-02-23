TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Jessie Diggins selected as U.S. flag bearer for closing ceremony

By OlympicTalkFeb 23, 2018, 8:47 AM EST
Jessie Diggins will be the United States’ flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the United States Olympic Committee said Friday.

The 26-year-old cross country skier was selected by fellow Team USA members to lead their delegation into Sunday’s ceremony.

“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said (via Team USA). “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me.”

“Jessie’s breakthrough performances here in PyeongChang have been inspirational and historic, and her success is representative of years of teamwork and determination from all our athletes,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said. “I am proud that she has been recognized with the distinction of being our flag bearer for the closing ceremony.”

Diggins is the first cross-country skier to be selected as the United States flag bearer for the closing ceremony. Ice hockey forward Julie Chu led Team USA into the ceremony in 2014, while skier Bill Demong received the position to conclude the Vancouver Games.

“I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games,” Diggins said.

PyeongChang late night roundup

Getty Images
By Kyle FitzgeraldFeb 23, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Curling: Switzerland win bronze

It’s an historic loss for Canada, who just completely slid off the tail end in the latter stages of this tournament. For the first time since curling was reestablished in 1998, no Canadian team has reached the podium.

Switzerland defeated Canada 7-5, after they knocked out two of Canada’s stones in the final end to ensure that Canada could not make up that two point gap.

Men’s Tournament

SUI def. CAN 7-5

Hockey: OAR advance to gold medal match

Czech Republic looked liked the only team that could slow the Athletes from Russia down as they head into the first intermission at 0-0.

It was Nikita Gusev who put OAR up front eight minutes into the second period, assisted by Pavel Datsyuk, before Vladislav Gavrikov doubled their lead a minute later.

OAR now await to play the winner of Canada and Germany in the final.

Men’s Tournament

OAR def. CZE 3-0

Speed Skating: Mantia just misses out on medal 

The American men had another rough day in speed skating, failing to medal in the 1000m.

Joey Mantia briefly held the top spot with a time of 1:08.64, but then the next two races saw Kim Tae-yun and Havard Lorentzen pass him. Mantia continued to hold onto that bronze medal spot until the inevitable happened: a Dutch skater won gold.

This time it was Kjeld Nuis who won the gold, setting a time of 1:07.96.

Shani Davis, who set the world record for the 1000m back in 2009, came in seventh. Mitchell Whitmore finished in 10th.

Biathlon: Sweden win gold in men’s relay

Sweden shot the best on a very windy evening in PyeongChang and were rewarded for it, winning the men’s 4×7.5km relay. Sebastien Samuelsson put Sweden in the lead alongside Norway in the final leg. Fredrik Lindstroem and Emile Svendsen were tasked with anchoring their teams, but it was Lindstroem who shot the best, taking a near one minute lead in the final few kilometers of the race to secure the gold for Sweden.

Alina Zagitova is OAR’s first gold medalist of PyeongChang

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 23, 2018, 12:17 AM EST
15-year-old Alina Zagitova won the first gold medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Thursday night in the ladies’ free skate in PyeongChang.

Yevgenia Medvedeva, her training partner and the two-time world champion, earned silver by a margin of 1.31 points. That’s the exact margin Zagitova led Medvedeva by after the short program on Tuesday.

This marks the first time two women from the same country have shared the ladies’ figure skating podium since Tara Lipinski and Michelle Kwan in 1998. Speaking of Lipinski – Zagitova is less than a month older than Lipinski was when she won gold in Nagano, and Zagitova is now the second-youngest individual ladies’ Olympic champion in history.

Kaetlyn Osmond earned bronze – Canada’s first Olympic medal in ladies’ figure skating since 2010.

Results

Gold: Alina Zagitova (OAR)

Silver: Yevgenia Medvedeva (OAR)

Bronze: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN)

9. Bradie Tennell (USA)

10. Mirai Nagasu (USA)

11. Karen Chen (USA)

