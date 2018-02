Jessie Diggins selected as U.S. flag bearer for closing ceremony

Jessie Diggins will be the United States’ flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the United States Olympic Committee said Friday.

The 26-year-old cross country skier was selected by fellow Team USA members to lead their delegation into Sunday’s ceremony.

“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said (via Team USA). “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me.”

“Jessie’s breakthrough performances here in PyeongChang have been inspirational and historic, and her success is representative of years of teamwork and determination from all our athletes,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said. “I am proud that she has been recognized with the distinction of being our flag bearer for the closing ceremony.”

Diggins is the first cross-country skier to be selected as the United States flag bearer for the closing ceremony. Ice hockey forward Julie Chu led Team USA into the ceremony in 2014, while skier Bill Demong received the position to conclude the Vancouver Games.

“I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games,” Diggins said.

