PyeongChang late night roundup

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Curling: Switzerland win bronze

It’s an historic loss for Canada, who just completely slid off the tail end in the latter stages of this tournament. For the first time since curling was reestablished in 1998, no Canadian team has reached the podium.

Switzerland defeated Canada 7-5, after they knocked out two of Canada’s stones in the final end to ensure that Canada could not make up that two point gap.

Men’s Tournament

SUI def. CAN 7-5

Hockey: OAR advance to gold medal match

Czech Republic looked liked the only team that could slow the Athletes from Russia down as they head into the first intermission at 0-0.

It was Nikita Gusev who put OAR up front eight minutes into the second period, assisted by Pavel Datsyuk, before Vladislav Gavrikov doubled their lead a minute later.

OAR now await to play the winner of Canada and Germany in the final.

Men’s Tournament

OAR def. CZE 3-0

Speed Skating: Mantia just misses out on medal

The American men had another rough day in speed skating, failing to medal in the 1000m.

Joey Mantia briefly held the top spot with a time of 1:08.64, but then the next two races saw Kim Tae-yun and Havard Lorentzen pass him. Mantia continued to hold onto that bronze medal spot until the inevitable happened: a Dutch skater won gold.

This time it was Kjeld Nuis who won the gold, setting a time of 1:07.96.

Shani Davis, who set the world record for the 1000m back in 2009, came in seventh. Mitchell Whitmore finished in 10th.

Full speed skating recap available here

Biathlon: Sweden win gold in men’s relay

Sweden shot the best on a very windy evening in PyeongChang and were rewarded for it, winning the men’s 4×7.5km relay. Sebastien Samuelsson put Sweden in the lead alongside Norway in the final leg. Fredrik Lindstroem and Emile Svendsen were tasked with anchoring their teams, but it was Lindstroem who shot the best, taking a near one minute lead in the final few kilometers of the race to secure the gold for Sweden.

Full biathlon recap available here