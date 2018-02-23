Switzerland wins inaugural Olympic Alpine skiing team event

Switzerland defeated Austria to win the gold medal in the Alpine skiing team event, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.
Norway claimed the bronze medal over France.
The team event featured 16 teams of four athletes (two men and two women) arranged in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. A skier from each of the two competing nations raced down the course in a series of head-to-head slalom races.
The U.S. lost to Great Britain in the opening round. Both nations earned two points, but the tiebreaker (having the lower combined time of its fastest male and female competitor) allowed Great Britain to advance.
Gold: Switzerland
Silver: Austria
Bronze: Norway
German pilot Francesco Friedrich can make history. After tying for gold in the two-man bobsled, he could become just the sixth pilot to win gold in both the two- and four-man competition in the same Games — and his first two runs in the four-man put him in position to do exactly that. Friedrich’s German sled is in first place after Day 1 of competition, leading by a massive 0.29 seconds with two runs remaining.
The team that could keep Friedrich from history is a Korean squad hoping to make some of its own. Yunjong Won piloted his Korean sled to second place after Runs 1 and 2, putting his sled in position to win the country’s first medal in bobsled. Yun Sung-Bin won Korea’s first medal in skeleton in front of a raucous home crowd, and the fans are back in full force at the sliding center for the four-man bobsled.
Codie Bascue led the top American sled in ninth place, 0.53 out of medal contention. Nick Cunningham’s sled is in 20th and Justin Olsen’s sled is in 21st for Team USA.
A Canadian has claimed the gold medal in men’s snowboard big air, but not the one most people expected.
Sebastien Toutant won the first-ever Olympic title for men’s big air, while compatriots Max Parrot and Mark McMorris — the pre-event favorites — both had multiple falls that took them out of medal contention.
U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack used stylish and creative grabs on his tricks to end up with a silver medal, and Billy Morgan took bronze to help Great Britain achieve its best Winter Olympic medal haul ever.
In the final, each of the 12 riders had three attempts at a trick. Each rider’s top two scores were then added together to get their total score, with the caveat that the two scores had to come from different tricks.
Toutant got off to a good start by land a cab triple cork 1620 on his first run. Then he moved on to a backside 1620 on his second run. The backside 1620 ended up being the highest-scoring trick of the day and, when combined with his first-run score, moved him into the lead.
Two riders who had the tricks to potentially knock Toutant out of that top spot were his teammates Parrot and McMorris, who have combined to win the last five X Games big air competitions.
McMorris started off with his switch backside triple cork 1620 but was unable to land it on either of his first two runs. Without a good score on the board after two runs, McMorris was already of medal contention, so he just floated a method over the jump on his third.
Results
Gold: Sebastien Toutant (CAN), 174.25
Silver: Kyle Mack (USA), 168.75
Bronze: Billy Morgan (GBR), 168.00