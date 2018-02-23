U.S. women’s figure skating searching for next step

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Mirai Nagasu said she felt like she already won the Olympics by landing a triple Axel in the team event last week. She thought of Friday’s free skate as “an audition for ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

An American finishing in the top 10 individually was “a huge accomplishment,” Karen Chen said.

NBCOlympics.com: Zagitova bests Medvedeva to win ladies’ individual gold

Will U.S. figure skating followers see it the same way?

Bradie Tennell, Nagasu and Chen placed ninth, 10th and 11th in the marquee event of the Winter Olympics.

It’s the first time ever that the U.S. failed to put a single woman in the top six, but the results were in line with the world rankings.

The U.S. drop-off from fourth-place Olympic finishers in 2010 and 2014 has been steady in this four-year cycle, but figure skating, like all Olympic sports, is primarily judged once every four years.

Click here to read the full story and watch highlights from the ladies’ singles program