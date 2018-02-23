U.S. women’s figure skating searching for next step

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Mirai Nagasu said she felt like she already won the Olympics by landing a triple Axel in the team event last week. She thought of Friday’s free skate as “an audition for ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”
An American finishing in the top 10 individually was “a huge accomplishment,” Karen Chen said.
NBCOlympics.com: Zagitova bests Medvedeva to win ladies’ individual gold
Will U.S. figure skating followers see it the same way?
Bradie Tennell, Nagasu and Chen placed ninth, 10th and 11th in the marquee event of the Winter Olympics.
It’s the first time ever that the U.S. failed to put a single woman in the top six, but the results were in line with the world rankings.
The U.S. drop-off from fourth-place Olympic finishers in 2010 and 2014 has been steady in this four-year cycle, but figure skating, like all Olympic sports, is primarily judged once every four years.
Click here to read the full story and watch highlights from the ladies’ singles program
The curling world was left almost speechless early Thursday morning when the U.S. men defeated Canada to not only advance to its first gold medal game in the sport, but also force Canada to settle for the bronze medal game for the first time since curling returned to the Olympics in 1998.
Here’s a bit of what team members had to say to reporters in PyeongChang after the historic victory:
Matt Hamilton
“We’ve been in tough situations where our backs have been up against the wall. At two of the last three world championships we were in similar positions, where we had to run the table to advance.”
Live Stream USA’s gold medal game vs. Sweden here Feb. 24 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST
John Landsteiner
“Believing in ourselves, playing the way we know how. One of our goals was to come out and be ourselves, and we did that.”
John Shuster
“Every single day when I wake up is trying to figure out what I can do to prepare for this moment and to have the pressure through this week and to come together now, this is a dream come true for sure.”
Click here to read the full story
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee’s executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday’s closing ceremony.
Russian Bobsled Federation president Alexander Zubkov told The Associated Press on Friday that a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.
NBCOlymipcs.com: Russian curler to return Olympic bronze, Russia Committee to pay fee after doping violation
The Russian delegation at the Pyeongchang Olympics said in a statement that the substance found was trimetazdine, a medication used for angina sufferers that is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a banned substance affecting the metabolism.
“She confirms she took no such medication and the team confirms she was not issued any medication,” said Zubkov, a former bobsledder who himself was stripped of two Olympic gold medals for the Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games. “Federation representatives at the Olympics” are starting to prepare a defense, he said.
Click here to read the full story and catch up on all the action from around PyeongChang