Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

With the weekend ahead of us, now is a perfect time to stay up late and watch some of the biggest action from the Olympics.
History is on the shoulders of the American men’s curling team tonight as they look to win the country’s first gold medal in the sport. This has looked like a completely different team ever since their poor start, and they’ve been lighting up the competition ever since then. They’re coming off a very smart 5-3 win over Canada, and with a ton of confidence against a stalwart Swedish side.
Elsewhere, the men’s 50km cross-country takes place tonight in what will be a truly exhausting affair. Another mass start, in speed skating, will be much more fast-paced in what speedskater Joey Mantia compares to Formula 1.
Curling
The Americans have surprised a lot of people by reaching the finals of the men’s curling competition, reeling off four consecutive wins to find themselves fighting for the gold. It’s going to be a very difficult match against Sweden. The Swedes were hovering above a 90% shooting accuracy in their convincing 9-2 win over Switzerland.
John Shuster, a longstanding member of the men’s curling team, has been doing some of his best work over the past fortnight and if that continues then the Americans have a very good chance at winning the country’s first-ever curling gold medal.
Men’s Tournament
Gold Medal Game: USA vs. SWE Stream Live Here 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST
Women’s Tournament
Bronze Medal Game: GBR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST
Cross-Country
In what could very well be the most physically and mentally demanding sport of the entire Winter Olympic Games, 50 skiers will battle it out for over 30 miles to win the men’s finale of the cross-country program.
The Norwegians swept the 30km skiathlon, led by Simen Hegsted Kreuger at the front. Johannes Klaebo and Martin Sundby will again be challenging for that gold medal spot.
This race won’t just come down to the Norwegians. “Super” Dario Cologna of Switzerland can also leave PyeongChang as the best cross-country skier in the world. He is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, including the 2014 30km skiathlon and 2018 15km race. Alex Harvey (Canada) and Matti Heikkinen will also be in the mix.
Men’s 50km Mass Start Stream Live Here 12:00a.m. EST / 9:00p.m. PST
Speed Skating
Making its Olympic debut, the mass start is bound to be full of chaos. Bringing on some of the short track flair into speed skating, 14-16 skaters compete on the track at once as the jostle for points during the sprint laps. Lee Seung-hoon of South Korea has won two World Cup races this year already, and the home crowd will provide an electric atmosphere whenever the action heats up.
Click here for a full preview on the mass start
Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
Hockey
It’s going to be a very difficult turnaround for Canada, who were stunned 4-3 by Germany in the semifinals. This team had an awful time getting things going, falling behind 0-3 early in the second half. Their opponents, Czech Republic, held a good fight against the Athletes from Russia and will be aware of the stinging loss that Canada suffered.
Men’s Bronze Medal Game: CAN vs. CZE Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST