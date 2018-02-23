TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 23, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
It’s the final few days of Olympic action, and the snowboarding competition is wrapping up. Mark McMorris of Canada continues his remarkable comeback ever since his life-threatening crash last year. The Canadian, who won the silver in the slopestyle, will be trying to do one better in the big air.

The four-man bobsled race also begins tonight as the Germans and Latvians battle it out for gold. There’s bound to be emotion on the track for the U.S. men’s bobsled team, whose member Steve Holcomb passed away last year. They will be piloted by Justin Olsen.

Continue reading below to check out the full schedule of tonight’s events

Snowboarding

Three Americans feature in the men’s big air final. Red Gerard, slopestyle gold medalist, barely made it through the qualifying phase. One notable absentee, though, is Marcus Kleveland. The 18-year old Norwegian failed to make it out of qualifying despite being a medal favorite, which now leaves the door open for an outsider.

Keep an eye on Carlos Garcia Knight from New Zealand. The Kiwi had a very strong slopestyle run and also performed well during the qualifying. Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris are favorites to claim the top two spots.

Ester Ledecka, who came out of nowhere to win the women’s giant slalom last week, is the big name to look out for in the snowboard parallel runs. Can she walk away with both a skiing and a snowboarding medal?

Men’s Big Air Final Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom Qualifying Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom Elimination Runs Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.m. PST

Bobsled

German sleds crowded the top of the standings in the men’s two-man bobsled races earlier this week, and a potential sweep is at stake here. The most likely teams to challenge the Germans for a spot on the podium will be Canada and Latvia.

The U.S. bobsled will be piloted by Justin Olsen, whose Olympics were in doubt a few weeks ago when he had an appendectomy. The American sleds finished in the middle of the pack in the two-man bobsled, but still far away from contending for a medal.

Full four-man bobsled preview available here 

Four Man Bobsled Runs 1-2 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Team Event Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

 

Canada’s Larocque apologizes for removing silver medal after Olympic hockey loss

By Scott CharlesFeb 23, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Canadian defenceman Jocelyne Larocque says she got caught up in the emotion of Thursday’s devastating shootout loss to the United States in the Olympic women’s hockey final and regrets taking off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck.

NBCOlympics.com: Gold at last: U.S. women beat rival Canada in epic shootout

In a statement Friday, Larocque apologized to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.

She said she meant no disrespect.

“In the moment, I was disappointed with the outcome of the game, and my emotions got the better of me,” she said. “I’m proud of our team, and proud to be counted among the Canadian athletes who have won medals at these Games.”

Click here to read the full story and watch highlights from the USA’s shootout win over Canada 

Team USA’s improbable curling win over Canada, in their own words

By OlympicTalkFeb 23, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
The curling world was left almost speechless early Thursday morning when the U.S. men defeated Canada to not only advance to its first gold medal game in the sport, but also force Canada to settle for the bronze medal game for the first time since curling returned to the Olympics in 1998.

Here’s a bit of what team members had to say to reporters in PyeongChang after the historic victory:

Matt Hamilton
“We’ve been in tough situations where our backs have been up against the wall. At two of the last three world championships we were in similar positions, where we had to run the table to advance.”

Live Stream USA’s gold medal game vs. Sweden here Feb. 24 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST

John Landsteiner
“Believing in ourselves, playing the way we know how. One of our goals was to come out and be ourselves, and we did that.”

John Shuster
“Every single day when I wake up is trying to figure out what I can do to prepare for this moment and to have the pressure through this week and to come together now, this is a dream come true for sure.”

Click here to read the full story 