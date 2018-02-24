Double gold: Germany’s Friedrich wins 4-man bobsled

Two-man? Check. Four-man? Double check. Francesco Friedrich piloted his German sled to gold in the four-man bobsled, becoming the sixth pilot to win gold in both the two- and four-man bobsled in the same Olympics on the final day of competition in PyeongChang.
After tying with Canada’s Justin Kripps in two-man, Friedrich made no doubt in four-man, sliding to a dominant win. The German sled was clear of second by 0.53 seconds. And in second? Another tie on the bobsled course — just like the tie for gold in two-man. South Korea and Germany shared the silver medal.
South Korea’s medal was historic. Won Yun-Jong delivered for the home nation, bringing the country its first medal in the bobsled. Yun Sung-Bin won the country’s first medal in a sliding event by taking gold in skeleton earlier in the games. Germany’s Nico Walther piloted the sled that tied.
Codie Bascue piloted the top American sled to a ninth-place finish. Nick Cunningham and Justin Olsen improved in Runs 3 and 4 to finish 19th and 20th, respectively.
Results:
Gold: Germany (Friedrich sled)
Silver: South Korea (Won sled)
Silver: Germany (Walther sled)
Well, this is it. The women will be taking to the cross-country center one last time as they participate in the women’s mass start. After that, they’ll have to quickly change to attend the Closing Ceremony.
Jessie Diggins, who will be the flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony, will be making her final Olympic appearance tonight. The 35-year old mother, who won the USA’s first-ever cross-country gold with Kikkan Randall, will be competing alongside 50 other women as the endure an excruciating 30km.
Cross-Country
There are a couple of history makers in this class. Randall and Diggins will be joined by Marit Bjoergen – the most decorated Winter Olympian in history.
Do look out for Charlotte Kalla. The Swede is an incredibly powerful skier and her performance in the women’s team sprint could have been better, so she’ll be looking to improve.
Others to look out for a Finland’s Krista Parmakoski, Norway’s Heidi Weng and Ingvild Ostberg, and Anastasia Sedova. With a stacked field ready to battle it out for 30km, there’s sure to be plenty of lead changes and an emphatic finish.
Women’s 30km Mass Start Stream Live Here 1:15a.m. EST / 10:15p.m. PST
Closing Ceremony
Turn on the coffee maker and grab your Sunday paper. The Closing Ceremony begins at 6:00a.m. and will be aired with raw footage from Olympic Stadium.
Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — It was a feel-good love story about snowboarders that made Russia smile.
Four years later, Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina are still married and still riding.
But boy did this get complicated.
Wild, the American-born rider who now competes for Russia, finished out of the medals, same as his wife, at the parallel giant slalom Saturday, closing a sad chapter to a journey that began as a fairy tale but turned into a drama about cheating, doping and figuring out who was to blame.
It was a small part of a much larger story about the strained, scandal-tainted relationship between Russia, the Olympics and the rest of the world.
“For 18 months, the IOC never told me anything,” Wild said after losing in the round-of-16 in a contest taken by Switzerland’s Nevin Galmarini. “No one would tell me if, somehow, some way, I was involved. That definitely put some gray hairs on my head.”
