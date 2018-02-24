Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in two sports at same Winter Olympics

One week after shocking the world by winning a gold medal in Alpine skiing, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic strapped back into a snowboard and won a gold medal in her primary sport.
Ledecka, the No. 1 ranked athlete in women’s parallel giant slalom snowboarding, qualified for the finals of that event with the fastest time, then won four consecutive head-to-head races to claim her second gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics.
With the win, Ledecka is the first woman to win gold medals in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics.
Results: Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Gold: Ester Ledecka (CZE)
Silver: Selina Joerg (GER)
Bronze: Ramona Hofmeister (GER)
4. Alena Zavarzina (OAR)
5. Benjamin Karl (AUT)
6. Stefan Baumeister (GER)
7. Roland Fischnaller (ITA)
8. Edwin Coratti (ITA)
Switzerland defeated Austria to win the gold medal in the Alpine skiing team event, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.
Norway claimed the bronze medal over France.
NBCOlympics.com: Mikaela Shiffrin not convinced Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career is over
The team event featured 16 teams of four athletes (two men and two women) arranged in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. A skier from each of the two competing nations raced down the course in a series of head-to-head slalom races.
The U.S. lost to Great Britain in the opening round. Both nations earned two points, but the tiebreaker (having the lower combined time of its fastest male and female competitor) allowed Great Britain to advance.
Gold: Switzerland
Silver: Austria
Bronze: Norway
German pilot Francesco Friedrich can make history. After tying for gold in the two-man bobsled, he could become just the sixth pilot to win gold in both the two- and four-man competition in the same Games — and his first two runs in the four-man put him in position to do exactly that. Friedrich’s German sled is in first place after Day 1 of competition, leading by a massive 0.29 seconds with two runs remaining.
The team that could keep Friedrich from history is a Korean squad hoping to make some of its own. Yunjong Won piloted his Korean sled to second place after Runs 1 and 2, putting his sled in position to win the country’s first medal in bobsled. Yun Sung-Bin won Korea’s first medal in skeleton in front of a raucous home crowd, and the fans are back in full force at the sliding center for the four-man bobsled.
Codie Bascue led the top American sled in ninth place, 0.53 out of medal contention. Nick Cunningham’s sled is in 20th and Justin Olsen’s sled is in 21st for Team USA.