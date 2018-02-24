TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

OAR’s cross-country success led by doping-tainted coach

Associated PressFeb 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — They are hailed as the vanguard of a new generation of clean Russian cross-country skiers, all are under the age of 23 and all are coached by a man who was once suspended for doping offenses.

The youthful quartet is trained by Yuri Borodavko and has combined for three silver and three bronze medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

NBCOlympics.com: Niskanen captures Finland’s first PyeongChang gold

Alexander Bolshunov, Alexei Chervotkin, Denis Spitsov and Natalia Nepryaeva have improved remarkably since working with Borodavko two years ago. Spitsov hadn’t even competed in a World Cup race until December but now has two Olympic silver medals and a bronze.

NBCOlympics.com: Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping

Last week, the head of the Russian delegation in Pyeongchang described the cross-country team’s results as one of Russia’s “main achievements” at the games.

Read the full story and watch highlights from all the action in PyeongChang by clicking here 

Gus Kenworthy adopts another Olympic puppy after visiting Korean dog meat farm

Getty Images
By Shawn SmithFeb 24, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

There was no Olympic medal this time around, but Gus Kenworthy won’t be leaving PyeongChang empty-handed.

With his competitions complete, Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas visited the site of a Korean dog meat farm which is currently in the process of being closed down. In a social media post, Kenworthy called it a “heart-wrenching” experience.

NBCOlympics.com: How to watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Kenworthy said that all 90 dogs that were on the farm are being taken to the U.S. and Canada for adoption, but one of those dogs — which he named “Beemo” — will be coming home to live with him.

In 2014, Kenworthy made headlines for his role in helping to bring several stray dogs from Sochi back to the States.

 

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

AP Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 24, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

There are still plenty of captivating storylines as the final events of the Olympics take place tonight.

Host nation South Korea will be hoping to make a storybook ending to their Olympics by winning gold in the women’s curling tournament. This team was hardly mentioned in the build up to the Olympics – they weren’t ever supposed to get this far. Yet here they are, taking on huge favorites Sweden for the gold.

Another improbable finalist, Germany, will be hoping to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when they take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Germany, who were 1-2 in group play, shocked both Sweden and Canada (whom they beat in a thrilling 4-3 contest) to advance to the final against one of the best teams assembled.

Bobsled

Unless disastrous runs plague the top eight teams in the field, the U.S. aren’t within earshot of earning a medal in the four-man bobsled. It’s been an incredible journey for these three teams, though, who’ve been coping with the passing of Steve Holcomb. It’s been a long journey for the Americans, who’ve shown a lot of heart just to get here.

Four-Man Bobsled Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Curling

South Korea’s concentration lapsed in the final couple of ends in their semifinal against Japan and had to close it out in an 11th end, but they got the job done under the pressure. Sweden absolutely cruised in their semifinal against Great Britain, but South Korea will have a very lively crowd behind them, and if they can get a steal early then this could be a very memorable night for the host nation.

Women’s Gold Medal Match: KOR vs. SWE Stream Live Here 9:05p.m. EST / 6:05p.m. PST

Hockey

The Athletes from Russia are supposed to be here. Germany, on the other hand, are a bit of a surprise – and the darlings of the men’s tournament. They absolutely tore Canada apart in the second period before Canada made a great effort to nearly come back.

This OAR team has so much firepower that it’s hard to see how they won’t be able to score at least two goals, and the German hockey players were skating on heavy legs towards the end of Canada. They have to be completely refreshed if they are to challenge the gold medal heavyweights.

Men’s Gold Medal Game: GER vs. OAR Stream Live Here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Figure Skating

The figure skating competition officially concludes with something far less intense. Select athletes will be able to skate freer – without being scored – and usually add more creativity in their routines. Expect livelier music, props, and never-before-seen routines.

Exhibition Gala Stream Live Here 6:30p.m. EST / 3:30p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Stream Live Here 6:00p.m. EST / 3:00p.m. PST