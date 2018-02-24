USA wins gold in men’s curling

For the first time in history, the United States won the Olympic gold medal in curling.
A week ago, it didn’t seem like that would happen. Sitting at 2-4 and with a game against behemoth Canada coming up, John Shuster captained the United States to three consecutive wins (over Canada, Switzerland, and Great Britain) to squeak into the semifinals. From there, they took down Great Britain before completing the run against Sweden in the gold medal game.
Tied at 5-5 in the eighth end, Shuster was able to hit both of Sweden’s rocks out of the house, giving the United States an incredible five points and a 10-5 lead heading into the ninth.
NBCOlympics.com: Watch: Team USA scores five points in eighth end
After that, it was all about protecting the lead. Just a few minutes later Swedish skip Niklas Edin conceded the game, and it was the United States standing on top of the podium for the first time ever in the sport of curling.
Click here to read the full recap from the gold medal game
One week after shocking the world by winning a gold medal in Alpine skiing, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic strapped back into a snowboard and won a gold medal in her primary sport.
Ledecka, the No. 1 ranked athlete in women’s parallel giant slalom snowboarding, qualified for the finals of that event with the fastest time, then won four consecutive head-to-head races to claim her second gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics.
With the win, Ledecka is the first woman to win gold medals in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics.
Results: Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Gold: Ester Ledecka (CZE)
Silver: Selina Joerg (GER)
Bronze: Ramona Hofmeister (GER)
4. Alena Zavarzina (OAR)
5. Benjamin Karl (AUT)
6. Stefan Baumeister (GER)
7. Roland Fischnaller (ITA)
8. Edwin Coratti (ITA)
Click here to catch up on all of the snowboarding action from PyeongChang
Switzerland defeated Austria to win the gold medal in the Alpine skiing team event, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.
Norway claimed the bronze medal over France.
NBCOlympics.com: Mikaela Shiffrin not convinced Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career is over
The team event featured 16 teams of four athletes (two men and two women) arranged in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. A skier from each of the two competing nations raced down the course in a series of head-to-head slalom races.
The U.S. lost to Great Britain in the opening round. Both nations earned two points, but the tiebreaker (having the lower combined time of its fastest male and female competitor) allowed Great Britain to advance.
Gold: Switzerland
Silver: Austria
Bronze: Norway
Catch up on the rest of the action from PyeongChang by clicking here