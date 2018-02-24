Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

There are still plenty of captivating storylines as the final events of the Olympics take place tonight.

Host nation South Korea will be hoping to make a storybook ending to their Olympics by winning gold in the women’s curling tournament. This team was hardly mentioned in the build up to the Olympics – they weren’t ever supposed to get this far. Yet here they are, taking on huge favorites Sweden for the gold.

Another improbable finalist, Germany, will be hoping to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when they take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Germany, who were 1-2 in group play, shocked both Sweden and Canada (whom they beat in a thrilling 4-3 contest) to advance to the final against one of the best teams assembled.

Bobsled

Unless disastrous runs plague the top eight teams in the field, the U.S. aren’t within earshot of earning a medal in the four-man bobsled. It’s been an incredible journey for these three teams, though, who’ve been coping with the passing of Steve Holcomb. It’s been a long journey for the Americans, who’ve shown a lot of heart just to get here.

Four-Man Bobsled Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Curling

South Korea’s concentration lapsed in the final couple of ends in their semifinal against Japan and had to close it out in an 11th end, but they got the job done under the pressure. Sweden absolutely cruised in their semifinal against Great Britain, but South Korea will have a very lively crowd behind them, and if they can get a steal early then this could be a very memorable night for the host nation.

Women’s Gold Medal Match: KOR vs. SWE Stream Live Here 9:05p.m. EST / 6:05p.m. PST

Hockey

The Athletes from Russia are supposed to be here. Germany, on the other hand, are a bit of a surprise – and the darlings of the men’s tournament. They absolutely tore Canada apart in the second period before Canada made a great effort to nearly come back.

This OAR team has so much firepower that it’s hard to see how they won’t be able to score at least two goals, and the German hockey players were skating on heavy legs towards the end of Canada. They have to be completely refreshed if they are to challenge the gold medal heavyweights.

Men’s Gold Medal Game: GER vs. OAR Stream Live Here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Figure Skating

The figure skating competition officially concludes with something far less intense. Select athletes will be able to skate freer – without being scored – and usually add more creativity in their routines. Expect livelier music, props, and never-before-seen routines.

Exhibition Gala Stream Live Here 6:30p.m. EST / 3:30p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Stream Live Here 6:00p.m. EST / 3:00p.m. PST