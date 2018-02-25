18 most dominant athletes from the 2018 Olympics

My 18 most dominant gold medalists at the Olympics, choosing at least one from each sport.
1. Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic, Alpine Skiing/Snowboarding
Arguably the greatest athlete on the planet after taking surprise gold in Alpine skiing’s super-G and snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom (where she was the clear favorite). The 22-year-old became the third athlete to win individual Winter Olympic gold medals in different sports, the first since 1932 and the first woman. The other two were done in cross-country skiing and Nordic combined, the latter being a mixture of ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Ledecka’s feat was certainly more impressive.
2. Marit Bjørgen, Norway, Cross-Country Skiing
The most decorated athlete at the Games with five medals, including two golds. Bigger, though, is that the 37-year-old mom broke countryman Ole Einar Bjørndalen’s record for career Winter Olympic medals, finishing with 15. She also tied Bjørndalen and Bjørn Dæhlie’s record of eight Winter Olympic titles by winning the last event of the Games, the 30km, by 109 seconds, the largest Olympic cross-country margin of victory in 38 years. In her final career Olympic race.
3. Yun Sung-Bin, South Korea, Skeleton
Under host-nation pressure, the man in the Iron Man helmet had the fastest run in each of the four heats and won by 1.63 seconds, the largest margin in Olympic skeleton history.
Breakout star Adam Rippon is hysterical, the U.S. learned during these 2018 Winter Olympics.
From all of his best one-liners to fashion advice, to healing crystals, eating In-N-Out on rooftops and Xanax, check out every outrageous Adam Rippon moment:
He packed healing crystals – despite how heavy they made his luggage – for everyone on the team.
“They said, ‘Don’t pack too much,’ but I packed every healing crystal I could find,” said Rippon, according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release. “It’s quartz and quartz is very heavy and I have brought plenty of it for everyone.
“I’ll bring anything, it won’t hurt. It’s the Olympics. I threw some of them in my skates, in my bag.”
But of course, he still had to perform in the Games – and he delivered.
Rippon delivered a solid men’s free skate as part of the team event program. His performance was the third best, behind Canada and Olympic Athletes from Russia.
For nearly three straight weeks, curling dominated the Olympic airwaves, and while the U.S., Sweden and Canada all came away with gold medals, there were still plenty of highlights away from the ice.
In the mixed doubles tournament, fans were introduced to Team USA’s #HamFam, Matt and Becca Hamilton, who became instant sensations. Matt was even confused for some other celebrities, as people tried to nail down exactly who he looked like.
And he got to “meet” his hero, Aaron Rodgers… of course only through Twitter (for now!)
In the women’s tournament, fans were introduced to Japan’s “sunshine team,” who were all all smiles on the way to their bronze medal win.