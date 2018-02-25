All of the figure skating firsts from PyeongChang 2018

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

History was made in PyeongChang in all sorts of ways, but the U.S. figure skaters put their name in the books at these Winter Games.

Here’s a look at all the ways figure skaters from Team USA pushed the sport forward in 2018.

Nathan Chen is the first skater to hit five clean quads in a free skate at the Olympics

Nathan Chen was disappointed in his short program, where he took a few unexpected tumbles. With medal contention seeming out of the picture, Chen was able to freely skate without pressure.

Despite missing his first quad attempt, Chen nailed the subsequent five to move all the way up to fifth place.

Mirai Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to do a triple Axel at the Olympics

It was this moment that really put the Americans in medal contention for the team event. A move rarely done by any competitors at all, Nagasu laid it all on the line and perfectly executed her triple Axel.

Watch all the figure skating firsts by clicking here