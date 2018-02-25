All of the figure skating firsts from PyeongChang 2018

History was made in PyeongChang in all sorts of ways, but the U.S. figure skaters put their name in the books at these Winter Games.
Here’s a look at all the ways figure skaters from Team USA pushed the sport forward in 2018.
Nathan Chen is the first skater to hit five clean quads in a free skate at the Olympics
Nathan Chen was disappointed in his short program, where he took a few unexpected tumbles. With medal contention seeming out of the picture, Chen was able to freely skate without pressure.
Despite missing his first quad attempt, Chen nailed the subsequent five to move all the way up to fifth place.
Mirai Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to do a triple Axel at the Olympics
It was this moment that really put the Americans in medal contention for the team event. A move rarely done by any competitors at all, Nagasu laid it all on the line and perfectly executed her triple Axel.
NBC Olympics staff selected three special performers from the enitre men’s tournament at the Olympics.
FIRST STAR
Eeli Tolvanen, Finland: The 18-year-old winger was the undisputed breakout star of the men’s tournament. Even though Finland was eliminated in the quarterfinals, Tolvanen’s tally of nine points still ranked second overall as he averaged nearly two points per game. He scored in his Olympic debut and also tallied two assists against eventual silver medalist Germany. He followed that up with two scores against Norway. Tolvanen paced his team past an energized South Korean team in the qualification playoffs, assisting in Finland’s opening three goals. After a sizzling Olympic performance, Tolvanen could be on his way to the NHL to help the Nashville Predators chase the Stanley Cup once again.
NBCOlympics.com: OAR defeat Germany to win hockey gold
SECOND STAR
Nikita Gusev, Olympic Athletes from Russia: The Vegas Golden Knights prospect tallied four goals and eight assists in just six games throughout the 2018 Winter Games. He also struck twice when it mattered most, helping OAR force OT in the gold-medal game. Trailing 3-2 in the final frame and playing shorthanded, Gusev was able to sneak a backhanded shot into the back of the net to knot the score with less than a minute remaining. Then, in the extra session, it was Gusev who made a beautiful cross-ice pass to set up the golden goal by Kirill Kaprizov.
NBCOlymipcs.com: Canada claim bronze with 6-4 over Czech Republic
THIRD STAR
Ryan Donato, United States: The 21-year-old Boston Bruins prospect was bright spot for Team USA despite the disappointing finish. The sniper lifted his team to a crucial preliminary-round victory over Slovakia, grabbing both goals in a 2-1 victory. He came back to haunt Slovakia again with two more scores in the qualification playoffs, and though the United States’ tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic, Donato notched one last goal in the 3-2 loss to finish with a team-leading five goals and six points. Donato, along with fellow collegiate athletes Troy Terry and Jordan Greenway, surprised many with their contributions on the ice. If management had known of their game-changing impact in advance, the American roster might have included more NCAA players.
With competition complete and all events decided, the world’s elite winter athletes once again converged on PyeongChang Olympic Stadium as the 2018 Olympic Games culminated with the Closing Ceremony Sunday night in South Korea.
AIRING TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME
The Closing Ceremony — hosted by figure skating commentating trio of Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon — will air in primetime Sunday evening at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.
A THEME OF PEACE
The 2018 Closing Ceremony featured a number of themes, all centered around an optimistic and peaceful future.
With plenty of K-Pop stars, DJs and dancing, the uptempo farewell featured 900 cast and crew (compared to 1,200 in the Opening Ceremony) and was geared to draw on images of peace to inspire the next wave of athletes from around the world.
Before officially closing the Winter Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach called these “the Games of new horizons” and asked for faith in the future.
