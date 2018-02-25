All of the hilarious and heartwarming Adam Rippon moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Breakout star Adam Rippon is hysterical, the U.S. learned during these 2018 Winter Olympics.

From all of his best one-liners to fashion advice, to healing crystals, eating In-N-Out on rooftops and Xanax, check out every outrageous Adam Rippon moment:

He packed healing crystals – despite how heavy they made his luggage – for everyone on the team.

“They said, ‘Don’t pack too much,’ but I packed every healing crystal I could find,” said Rippon, according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release. “It’s quartz and quartz is very heavy and I have brought plenty of it for everyone.

“I’ll bring anything, it won’t hurt. It’s the Olympics. I threw some of them in my skates, in my bag.”

But of course, he still had to perform in the Games – and he delivered.

Rippon delivered a solid men’s free skate as part of the team event program. His performance was the third best, behind Canada and Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Watch all of the best Adam Rippon moments by clicking here