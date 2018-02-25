TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Images from the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics

By OlympicTalkFeb 25, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The 2018 Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Check out some of the best photos from the Closing Ceremony in PyeongChang.

If you missed the live stream this morning, then be sure to tune into at 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST to watch NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream it on NBCOlympics.com. 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Germans dejected after coming so close to gold medal

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The Germans stood on the ice scowling as the Russians celebrated a gold medal that was so nearly theirs.

How close?

Recap: OAR def. GER 4-3 (OT) 

They were 56 seconds away from Olympic gold before losing 4-3 to the “Olympic athletes from Russia” in overtime Sunday. After no one outside their locker room gave them a chance in a tournament where the NHL stars stayed away, the Germans came within a minute of clock time from gold for a country playing in the men’s final for the first time.

“I think if you are that close, you are disappointed right after,” forward Gerrit Fauser said. “But it will take a few hours to realize what we have done here. Obviously it is a big success for Germany, but right after a loss, when it is a close game like that, it is tough.”

Click here to read the full story and watch highlights from the gold medal game

PyeongChang late night roundup

Getty Images
By Kyle FitzgeraldFeb 25, 2018, 6:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The final gold medalist of these 2018 Winter Olympic Games was a familiar one, and so too is the country which she represents.

Norway’s Marit Bjoergen dominated the field in a sport that she has stood at the top of for years, winning the women’s 30km mass start in just over 80 minutes – almost two minutes ahead of the silver medalist. Bjoergen is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time with 15 medals.

Another expected gold medalist, OAR, also did the job today. But in much more dramatic fashion. The Olympic Athletes from Russia looked down and out late in the third period of regulation against Germany, but were able to capture the gold in stunning fashion.

Hockey: OAR win gold in overtime 

With just a minute left in regulation, it looked as if Germany were going to claim the most stunning win of the century. Trailing 2-3 and down a player in the power play, Nikita Gusev flicked the puck into the German net to force overtime.

OAR def. GER 4-3 (OT): Highlights

Halfway into overtime, it was OAR’s turn to go up a man on a power play. Kirill Kaprizov was the man who scored the winning goal and secured the gold medal.

OAR vs. GER full recap available here 

Cross-Country: Bjoergen wins 15th overall Winter Olympics medal 

37 year-old Marit Bjoergen dominated the women’s 30km mass start field to win her 15th overall Winter Olympics medal. The Norwegian was on her own for nearly the entire race.

Austria’s Teresa Stadlober was in a commanding position to win the silver medal until the 20th kilometer, where she strayed onto the wrong section of the course. Whether it was a lapse in combination or a mix of mental and psychological exhaustion, the Austrian’s race took a dive from there, finishing in ninth place.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland led the chase to win the silver, whilst Sweden’s Stina Nilsson outsprinted Ingvild Oestberg to win the bronze.

Jessie Diggins, who will be the flag bearer for the U.S. in the Closing Ceremony, finished in seventh place. This was likely Diggins’ final Olympic race.

Women’s 30km mass start full recap available here 