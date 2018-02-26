Best Alpine skiing moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic medal to a snowboarder winning an Alpine skiing race, check out the best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Alpine skiing competition.

Snowboarder Ester Ledecka wins shocking Alpine skiing gold medal

Everyone was surprised that Ester Ledecka won the Alpine skiing super-G gold medal.

Even Ledecka.

So when she saw her time, .01 seconds faster than defending Olympic champion Anna Veith, she could not believe her eyes.

“How did that happen?” Ledecka asked, shaking her head.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold, but misses podium in signature discipline

“I came into the Olympics as a multiple-medal threat, and I knew that, but I was also thinking on the plane ride over here that I could also literally walk away with nothing too, I could completely choke in every way possible,” Shiffrin said on “TODAY.” “So to be here sitting with you guys right now and having two medals is a relief but also just insane.”

Read the rest of the story and watch alpine skiing’s best moments by clicking here