Best cross-country skiing moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From the United States’ first-ever cross-country gold medal to the Shirtless Tongan, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics cross-country skiing competition.
Incredible call captures Diggins’, Randall’s historic gold-medal moment
Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made United States cross-country skiing history in PyeongChang with their gold medal in the women’s team sprint. Diggins and Randall became the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold and the first American women to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. Oh, and they ended a 42-year Olympic medal drought. You’re going to want to revisit NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela’s epic call of their historic gold.
Bjorgen’s historic Olympics begin
It was a foregone conclusion that Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen would make history in PyeongChang before the Games began. She needed one medal to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. She accomplished that on her first try, taking home a silver in the women’s 15km skiathlon. History didn’t stop here for Bjorgen but more on that later. Below, you can see the first of her historic PyeongChang Olympics. She really is something special.
Click here to read the full story and watch the best highlights from PyeongChang
The Olympics brings out the best competitor in all of us. Every Olympian has to start somewhere, and many start after watching their favorite athlete compete in the Olympics. We asked everyone at home to submit their best “everyday Olympian” moments. These are some of the best responses.
Sliding head first at high speeds has to start somewhere.
Speed skating is in her future.
Backyard biathlon, senior edition?
They know how to crash.
At least he wore a helment.
Lots of little lugers.
This is dedication.
Practicing form.
Last but not least, these dogs have being a fan down pat.
From Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic medal to a snowboarder winning an Alpine skiing race, check out the best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Alpine skiing competition.
Snowboarder Ester Ledecka wins shocking Alpine skiing gold medal
Everyone was surprised that Ester Ledecka won the Alpine skiing super-G gold medal.
Even Ledecka.
So when she saw her time, .01 seconds faster than defending Olympic champion Anna Veith, she could not believe her eyes.
“How did that happen?” Ledecka asked, shaking her head.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold, but misses podium in signature discipline
“I came into the Olympics as a multiple-medal threat, and I knew that, but I was also thinking on the plane ride over here that I could also literally walk away with nothing too, I could completely choke in every way possible,” Shiffrin said on “TODAY.” “So to be here sitting with you guys right now and having two medals is a relief but also just insane.”
Read the rest of the story and watch alpine skiing’s best moments by clicking here