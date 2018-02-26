Best cross-country skiing moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From the United States’ first-ever cross-country gold medal to the Shirtless Tongan, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics cross-country skiing competition.

Incredible call captures Diggins’, Randall’s historic gold-medal moment

Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made United States cross-country skiing history in PyeongChang with their gold medal in the women’s team sprint. Diggins and Randall became the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold and the first American women to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. Oh, and they ended a 42-year Olympic medal drought. You’re going to want to revisit NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela’s epic call of their historic gold.

Bjorgen’s historic Olympics begin

It was a foregone conclusion that Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen would make history in PyeongChang before the Games began. She needed one medal to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. She accomplished that on her first try, taking home a silver in the women’s 15km skiathlon. History didn’t stop here for Bjorgen but more on that later. Below, you can see the first of her historic PyeongChang Olympics. She really is something special.

