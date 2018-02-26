Best moments at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics last two and a half weeks, but the moments last a lifetime. The 2018 Games were nothing short of exciting, with plenty of history made in PyeongChang. These are the best of the unforgettable moments.

North Korea and South Korea shake hands at the Opening Ceremony

The first memorable moment happend outside of competition during the Opening Ceremony. Embracing the spirit of the Games, South Korea’s Presiden Moon Jae-In shook hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Down to the wire, U.S. beats Canada in women’s hockey

The U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to claim gold in women’s hockey. It snapped Canada’s four consecutive gold medal titles. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout. Goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s Meghan Agosta to clinch the win.

Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins make history

The duo made history when they won gold in the women’s team sprint. They were the first U.S. women to win an Olympic cross-country medal. The gold was the U.S.’ first gold medal in cross-country and only the second medal all-time (men’s or women’s).

