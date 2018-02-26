TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Best moments at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

By OlympicTalkFeb 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The Winter Olympics last two and a half weeks, but the moments last a lifetime. The 2018 Games were nothing short of exciting, with plenty of history made in PyeongChang. These are the best of the unforgettable moments.

North Korea and South Korea shake hands at the Opening Ceremony
The first memorable moment happend outside of competition during the Opening Ceremony. Embracing the spirit of the Games, South Korea’s Presiden Moon Jae-In shook hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Down to the wire, U.S. beats Canada in women’s hockey

The U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to claim gold in women’s hockey. It snapped Canada’s four consecutive gold medal titles. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout. Goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s Meghan Agosta to clinch the win.

Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins make history
The duo made history when they won gold in the women’s team sprint. They were the first U.S. women to win an Olympic cross-country medal. The gold was the U.S.’ first gold medal in cross-country and only the second medal all-time (men’s or women’s).

It’s over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

By OlympicTalkFeb 25, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the Korean peninsula.

NBCOlympics.com: Sights and Sounds from the 2918 Olympics Closing Ceremony

These Games are likely to be recalled as an inflection point in Olympic history, too. After logistical dramas and more at Rio 2016 and Sochi 2014, the Olympic scene needed a Games at which the venues were built, the buses ran on time, security was subtle, the volunteers were super-friendly — organizationally, everything more or less just worked — and the spotlight shone on the athletes and their stories of inspiration.

That’s what PyeongChang delivered.

A low-key Games on a far more human scale.

More of best GIFs from PyeongChang Olympics

By OlympicTalkFeb 25, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
The 2018 Winter Games are over, but that doesn’t mean we’ll forget all the amazing heights reached by American athletes. Take a look back at a few of them here with an added twist, powered by Giphy: