Best snowboarding moments from 2018 Winter Olympics

A pair of American teenagers became breakout stars, and a 22-year-old from the Czech Republic proved to be one of the most versatile athletes in PyeongChang. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments from Olympic snowboarding this year.

Red Gerard becomes a star

After an unexpected gold medal in men’s slopestyle, Red Gerard became a cult legend. His run itself was great — he took creative lines throughout the course and used features that other riders were ignoring — but then the 17-year-old really became a breakout star thanks to his candid interviews.

“Hangry” Chloe Kim fulfills her destiny

Chloe Kim has been dominating women’s halfpipe for several years now, but she finally got to bring her talents to the Olympic stage. Viewers fell in love with her story, as well as her mid-competition tweets about ice cream and being “hangry.”

And during the contest, Kim gave everyone what they wanted on her victory lap — the back-to-back 1080s. The extremely difficult sequence of tricks has still never been done by any other woman, and even Kim has used it very sparingly over the last two years. But she landed it on her third run to put the exclamation point on her gold-medal performance.

