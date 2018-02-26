Future Olympians? (via social media)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Olympics brings out the best competitor in all of us. Every Olympian has to start somewhere, and many start after watching their favorite athlete compete in the Olympics. We asked everyone at home to submit their best “everyday Olympian” moments. These are some of the best responses.

Sliding head first at high speeds has to start somewhere.

Speed skating is in her future.

Backyard biathlon, senior edition?

They know how to crash.

McHugh boys prepping for the 2030 Winter Games in two-man bobsled. Zero fear. #EverydayOlympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Jx8tUOkdQs — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) February 19, 2018

At least he wore a helment.

Lots of little lugers.

This is dedication.

Practicing form.

Last but not least, these dogs have being a fan down pat.