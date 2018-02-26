Future Olympians? (via social media)

The Olympics brings out the best competitor in all of us. Every Olympian has to start somewhere, and many start after watching their favorite athlete compete in the Olympics. We asked everyone at home to submit their best “everyday Olympian” moments. These are some of the best responses.
Sliding head first at high speeds has to start somewhere.
Speed skating is in her future.
Backyard biathlon, senior edition?
They know how to crash.
At least he wore a helment.
Lots of little lugers.
This is dedication.
Practicing form.
Last but not least, these dogs have being a fan down pat.
From Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic medal to a snowboarder winning an Alpine skiing race, check out the best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Alpine skiing competition.
Snowboarder Ester Ledecka wins shocking Alpine skiing gold medal
Everyone was surprised that Ester Ledecka won the Alpine skiing super-G gold medal.
Even Ledecka.
So when she saw her time, .01 seconds faster than defending Olympic champion Anna Veith, she could not believe her eyes.
“How did that happen?” Ledecka asked, shaking her head.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold, but misses podium in signature discipline
“I came into the Olympics as a multiple-medal threat, and I knew that, but I was also thinking on the plane ride over here that I could also literally walk away with nothing too, I could completely choke in every way possible,” Shiffrin said on “TODAY.” “So to be here sitting with you guys right now and having two medals is a relief but also just insane.”
Read the rest of the story and watch alpine skiing’s best moments by clicking here
Figure skaters were busy at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Athletes from Canada, Russia, and the USA set new Olympic standards. Nathan Chen set multiple historic moments when he attempted six quads in the men’s free, and OAR skaters Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva set the benchmark for how an Olympic performance should look like.
Check out some of the very best that the figure skating competition had to offer.
The best highlights from the team event:
Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men’s free skate
Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.
Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel
Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.
Men’s:
Gold: Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu
Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. He was also Japan’s first men’s Olympic gold medalist.
Team USA: Nathan Che finishes 5th
Nathan Chen rallies from 17th to 5th place overall with a historic free skate, where he attempted six quads and landed five cleanly.
Ladies:
Gold: OAR’s Alina Zagitova
Alina Zagitova wins the first medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at age 15. She’s the second-youngest person to ever win this event.
To watch all the highlights from the figure skating competition, click here