The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Figure skaters were busy at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Athletes from Canada, Russia, and the USA set new Olympic standards. Nathan Chen set multiple historic moments when he attempted six quads in the men’s free, and OAR skaters Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva set the benchmark for how an Olympic performance should look like.
Check out some of the very best that the figure skating competition had to offer.
The best highlights from the team event:
Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men’s free skate
Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.
Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel
Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.
Men’s:
Gold: Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu
Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. He was also Japan’s first men’s Olympic gold medalist.
Team USA: Nathan Che finishes 5th
Nathan Chen rallies from 17th to 5th place overall with a historic free skate, where he attempted six quads and landed five cleanly.
Ladies:
Gold: OAR’s Alina Zagitova
Alina Zagitova wins the first medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at age 15. She’s the second-youngest person to ever win this event.
To watch all the highlights from the figure skating competition, click here
From Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic medal to a snowboarder winning an Alpine skiing race, check out the best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Alpine skiing competition.
Snowboarder Ester Ledecka wins shocking Alpine skiing gold medal
Everyone was surprised that Ester Ledecka won the Alpine skiing super-G gold medal.
Even Ledecka.
So when she saw her time, .01 seconds faster than defending Olympic champion Anna Veith, she could not believe her eyes.
“How did that happen?” Ledecka asked, shaking her head.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold, but misses podium in signature discipline
“I came into the Olympics as a multiple-medal threat, and I knew that, but I was also thinking on the plane ride over here that I could also literally walk away with nothing too, I could completely choke in every way possible,” Shiffrin said on “TODAY.” “So to be here sitting with you guys right now and having two medals is a relief but also just insane.”
Read the rest of the story and watch alpine skiing’s best moments by clicking here
The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games is expected to be the final Olympics for Lindsey Vonn.
“I’m going to miss the Olympics and that’s one of the reasons why it was so emotional for me,” Vonn said. “I love racing, love being in the starting gate with so much pressure that you feel suffocated. Then you throw yourself down the mountain.”
A look at her Olympic legacy:
Three career Olympic medals
- 2010 Vancouver Olympics (gold, downhill)
- 2010 Vancouver Olympics (bronze, super-G)
- 2018 PyeongChang Olympics (bronze, downhill)
Julia Mancuso is the only U.S. woman with more Olympic Alpine skiing medals.
U.S. Olympic downhill history
Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal in 2010.
Vonn, 33, became the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang.
When Vonn was 10, she posed for a photo with her Olympic idol, Picabo Street.
Vonn still has the photo hanging in her bedroom.
“I want to give the girls of the next generation someone to look up to,” Vonn said, “just like I looked up to Picabo Street.”
Vonn thinks about that moment when she interacts with her own fans.
“I understand how much you can impact someone just by meeting them,” Vonn said. “A short period of time can make a lifelong difference.”