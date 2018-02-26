The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Figure skaters were busy at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Athletes from Canada, Russia, and the USA set new Olympic standards. Nathan Chen set multiple historic moments when he attempted six quads in the men’s free, and OAR skaters Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva set the benchmark for how an Olympic performance should look like.

Check out some of the very best that the figure skating competition had to offer.

The best highlights from the team event:

Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men’s free skate

Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.

Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel

Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.

Men’s:

Gold: Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu

Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. He was also Japan’s first men’s Olympic gold medalist.

Team USA: Nathan Che finishes 5th

Nathan Chen rallies from 17th to 5th place overall with a historic free skate, where he attempted six quads and landed five cleanly.

Ladies:

Gold: OAR’s Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova wins the first medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at age 15. She’s the second-youngest person to ever win this event.

To watch all the highlights from the figure skating competition, click here