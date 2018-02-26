Top luge moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From Chris Mazdzer’s silver to Germany’s dominance, the luge did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:
Chris Mazdzer wins historic silver for Team USA
No U.S. man had ever won a medal in singles luge. Erin Hamlin won the first singles medal four years ago in Sochi. But Mazdzer put together four fantastic runs to snag a a surprising silver. Mazdzer couldn’t stop smiling and having fun after his silver, and for good reason.
“Two Tobis” repeat in doubles luge
The “Two Tobis,” Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl kept up the German dominance in the doubles luge, winning gold by 0.088 seconds. It was their second consecutive Olympic title, and they added one more in the team relay (see below). Team Germany made plenty of noise on the luge track.
From the United States’ first-ever cross-country gold medal to the Shirtless Tongan, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics cross-country skiing competition.
Incredible call captures Diggins’, Randall’s historic gold-medal moment
Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made United States cross-country skiing history in PyeongChang with their gold medal in the women’s team sprint. Diggins and Randall became the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold and the first American women to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. Oh, and they ended a 42-year Olympic medal drought. You’re going to want to revisit NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela’s epic call of their historic gold.
Bjorgen’s historic Olympics begin
It was a foregone conclusion that Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen would make history in PyeongChang before the Games began. She needed one medal to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. She accomplished that on her first try, taking home a silver in the women’s 15km skiathlon. History didn’t stop here for Bjorgen but more on that later. Below, you can see the first of her historic PyeongChang Olympics. She really is something special.
The Olympics brings out the best competitor in all of us. Every Olympian has to start somewhere, and many start after watching their favorite athlete compete in the Olympics. We asked everyone at home to submit their best “everyday Olympian” moments. These are some of the best responses.
Sliding head first at high speeds has to start somewhere.
Speed skating is in her future.
Backyard biathlon, senior edition?
They know how to crash.
At least he wore a helment.
Lots of little lugers.
This is dedication.
Practicing form.
Last but not least, these dogs have being a fan down pat.