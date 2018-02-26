Top luge moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From Chris Mazdzer’s silver to Germany’s dominance, the luge did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:

Chris Mazdzer wins historic silver for Team USA

No U.S. man had ever won a medal in singles luge. Erin Hamlin won the first singles medal four years ago in Sochi. But Mazdzer put together four fantastic runs to snag a a surprising silver. Mazdzer couldn’t stop smiling and having fun after his silver, and for good reason.

“Two Tobis” repeat in doubles luge

The “Two Tobis,” Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl kept up the German dominance in the doubles luge, winning gold by 0.088 seconds. It was their second consecutive Olympic title, and they added one more in the team relay (see below). Team Germany made plenty of noise on the luge track.

