Who’s likely to field strong figure skating team in Beijing?

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Four years can be an eternity in figure skating. Injuries, ennui, growth spurts, coaching changes, even rules alterations play a role in getting from one Olympics to another.
So who is well positioned to handle all of that, and which countries already are taking aim at the 2022 Beijing Games?
A young Russian squad finished second in the team event, but the only individual medals came in the women’s competition from teenagers Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva.
Still, Russia could have a loaded team for Beijing. The Russians always find strong pairs and ice dance couples, and their failures in Pyeongchang probably are an anomaly; Russia or the Soviet Union won an ice dance medal in every games since the discipline became part of the schedule in 1976, and in all but one Olympics in pairs since 1964.
A pair of American teenagers became breakout stars, and a 22-year-old from the Czech Republic proved to be one of the most versatile athletes in PyeongChang. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments from Olympic snowboarding this year.
Red Gerard becomes a star
After an unexpected gold medal in men’s slopestyle, Red Gerard became a cult legend. His run itself was great — he took creative lines throughout the course and used features that other riders were ignoring — but then the 17-year-old really became a breakout star thanks to his candid interviews.
“Hangry” Chloe Kim fulfills her destiny
Chloe Kim has been dominating women’s halfpipe for several years now, but she finally got to bring her talents to the Olympic stage. Viewers fell in love with her story, as well as her mid-competition tweets about ice cream and being “hangry.”
And during the contest, Kim gave everyone what they wanted on her victory lap — the back-to-back 1080s. The extremely difficult sequence of tricks has still never been done by any other woman, and even Kim has used it very sparingly over the last two years. But she landed it on her third run to put the exclamation point on her gold-medal performance.
The Winter Olympics last two and a half weeks, but the moments last a lifetime. The 2018 Games were nothing short of exciting, with plenty of history made in PyeongChang. These are the best of the unforgettable moments.
North Korea and South Korea shake hands at the Opening Ceremony
The first memorable moment happend outside of competition during the Opening Ceremony. Embracing the spirit of the Games, South Korea’s Presiden Moon Jae-In shook hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Down to the wire, U.S. beats Canada in women’s hockey
The U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to claim gold in women’s hockey. It snapped Canada’s four consecutive gold medal titles. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout. Goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s Meghan Agosta to clinch the win.
Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins make history
The duo made history when they won gold in the women’s team sprint. They were the first U.S. women to win an Olympic cross-country medal. The gold was the U.S.’ first gold medal in cross-country and only the second medal all-time (men’s or women’s).
