Who’s likely to field strong figure skating team in Beijing?

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Four years can be an eternity in figure skating. Injuries, ennui, growth spurts, coaching changes, even rules alterations play a role in getting from one Olympics to another.

So who is well positioned to handle all of that, and which countries already are taking aim at the 2022 Beijing Games?

A young Russian squad finished second in the team event, but the only individual medals came in the women’s competition from teenagers Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva.

Still, Russia could have a loaded team for Beijing. The Russians always find strong pairs and ice dance couples, and their failures in Pyeongchang probably are an anomaly; Russia or the Soviet Union won an ice dance medal in every games since the discipline became part of the schedule in 1976, and in all but one Olympics in pairs since 1964.

