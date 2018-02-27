Best biathlon moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From Laura Dahlmeier’s dominant start to Martin Fourcade historic performances, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics biathlon competition.

Fourcade vs. Schempp: A photo finish

Fourcade became the best French Olympian of all time in PyeongChang and perhaps his most memorable moment from these Games came in the men’s 15km mass start. Fourcade and German biathlete Simon Schempp dueled down the final stretch and finished at the same exact time. But unlike in Sochi, when the metric system went against Fourcade, the Frenchman earned the photo-finish victory. One of the best finishes in PyeongChang.

Gold standard set by Dahlmeier

Dahlmeier set the gold standard early in PyeongChang, winning gold in each of the women’s first two events. After winning gold in the sprint, Dahlmeier followed up with another impressive performance in the pursuit. Here she is winning her second gold.

Scoring an upset for Peiffer

Yeah, we all expected Fourcade to take home the gold in the men’s 10km sprint. Didn’t happen. He placed eighth. Instead, it was Pieffer who scored the upset win with an impressive performance.

