Best biathlon moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

From Laura Dahlmeier’s dominant start to Martin Fourcade historic performances, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics biathlon competition.
Fourcade vs. Schempp: A photo finish
Fourcade became the best French Olympian of all time in PyeongChang and perhaps his most memorable moment from these Games came in the men’s 15km mass start. Fourcade and German biathlete Simon Schempp dueled down the final stretch and finished at the same exact time. But unlike in Sochi, when the metric system went against Fourcade, the Frenchman earned the photo-finish victory. One of the best finishes in PyeongChang.
Gold standard set by Dahlmeier
Dahlmeier set the gold standard early in PyeongChang, winning gold in each of the women’s first two events. After winning gold in the sprint, Dahlmeier followed up with another impressive performance in the pursuit. Here she is winning her second gold.
Scoring an upset for Peiffer
Yeah, we all expected Fourcade to take home the gold in the men’s 10km sprint. Didn’t happen. He placed eighth. Instead, it was Pieffer who scored the upset win with an impressive performance.
From Chris Mazdzer’s silver to Germany’s dominance, the luge did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:
Chris Mazdzer wins historic silver for Team USA
No U.S. man had ever won a medal in singles luge. Erin Hamlin won the first singles medal four years ago in Sochi. But Mazdzer put together four fantastic runs to snag a a surprising silver. Mazdzer couldn’t stop smiling and having fun after his silver, and for good reason.
“Two Tobis” repeat in doubles luge
The “Two Tobis,” Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl kept up the German dominance in the doubles luge, winning gold by 0.088 seconds. It was their second consecutive Olympic title, and they added one more in the team relay (see below). Team Germany made plenty of noise on the luge track.
From the United States’ first-ever cross-country gold medal to the Shirtless Tongan, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics cross-country skiing competition.
Incredible call captures Diggins’, Randall’s historic gold-medal moment
Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made United States cross-country skiing history in PyeongChang with their gold medal in the women’s team sprint. Diggins and Randall became the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold and the first American women to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. Oh, and they ended a 42-year Olympic medal drought. You’re going to want to revisit NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela’s epic call of their historic gold.
Bjorgen’s historic Olympics begin
It was a foregone conclusion that Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen would make history in PyeongChang before the Games began. She needed one medal to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. She accomplished that on her first try, taking home a silver in the women’s 15km skiathlon. History didn’t stop here for Bjorgen but more on that later. Below, you can see the first of her historic PyeongChang Olympics. She really is something special.
