Best freestyle skiing moments from 2018 Winter Olympics

Mikael Kingsbury continued his domination on the moguls course, while the freeskiers showed just how much halfpipe and slopestyle have progressed over the last four years. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments from the PyeongChang Games in freestyle skiing.
Mikael Kingsbury finally adds Olympic gold to his collection
Canadian mogul skier Mikael Kingsbury came to PyeongChang with a record 48 World Cup victories, six straight World Cup titles and two world championships gold medals. But Olympic gold was still the one thing missing from his résumé.
Kingsbury had finished second behind countryman Alex Bilodeau at the last Olympics, but this time, he emerged with the gold medal and showed why he just might be the most dominant athlete in winter sports right now.
Jon Lillis honors his brother Mikey
U.S. skier Jon Lillis and his two younger brothers, Chris and Mikey, dreamed of going to the Olympics together as aerialists. But last October, Mikey unexpectedly died in his sleep at the age of 19.
Lillis, the reigning world champion in men’s aerials, made it to the Olympics and while there, honored his brother’s memory. During the Opening Ceremony, he walked into the stadium while wearing a special pendant that contained some of Mikey’s ashes. He then competed while wearing Mikey’s old ski suit, making it into the second round of the finals and finishing in eighth place.
From Germany’s dominance on the normal hill, to Germany’s complete dominance on the large hill, to Germany’s uber dominance on the team large hill, a lot of history was made in the Nordic combined events. Germany won all three gold medals, becoming just the second nation to do so.
Germany makes history, part I
Frenzel again won a medal, but was upstaged by countrymen Johannes Rydzek and Fabian Riessle in the individual large hill event. It was the first sweep ever in a Nordic combined event.
Frenzel defends his crown
Germany’s Eric Frenzel opened the Nordic combined events in PyeongChang with a riveting push up the final hill to win his second consecutive gold medal in the normal hill/10 kilometer competition.
Frenzel, who started 36 seconds behind the leader, quickly made up for the deficit and grew stronger in the final climb as the others in the lead pack faded in the final half kilometer.
Sven Kramer wins third straight 5000m gold
Sven Kramer added to his legend in PyeongChang. In addition to winning the 5000m for the third consecutive time, Kramer added a bronze in the team pursuit making him the first speed skater to win nine Olympic medals.
In PyeongChang, Kramer was not able to win the gold medal that has elddued him: the 10,000m.
U.S. team pursuit win first women’s medal in 16 years
The women’s team pursuit was able to avoid another shutout for U.S. speed skating with a bronze medal. In addition to being the team’s first medal since 2010, it was also the first medal won by American women since 2002.
