Best short track moments from 2018 Winter Olympics

From John-Henry Kruger’s silver medal to Maame Biney’s smile, short track had it all in PyeongChang. Here are some of the top moments:

From swine flu to silver

John-Henry Krueger was a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic team ahead of Sochi, but was unable to make the team while battling swine flu. Four years later, following stints training in South Korea and the Netherlands the Pittsburgh native was able to not only make the Olympic team, but also win the U.S. first individual medal since 2010.

Arianna Fontana gets her gold medal

Enterting PyeongChang, Arianna Fontana had won medals in the previous three Olympic Games, but was missing a gold medal. The Italian skater took a hiatus after Sochi, but returned to skating in pursuit of a gold medal, and in PyeongChang she got it.

Fontana also won a silver and a bronze, taking her medal total to eight, making her the most decorated female short track skater in history.

