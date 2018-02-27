Best ski jumping (and mustache) moments from PyeongChang

Early Saturday morning in the U.S., millions of people around the country were watching history as the U.S. men’s curling team – John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner – made history as the first American team to ever win Olympic gold in curling.

Team Shuster’s run to the gold was far from easy, and looked nearly impossible at several points along the way. Let’s take a look at the top moments in the journey that made it all possible:

Shuster and company had a rocky start to the PyeongChang Games, starting 2-4 and needing to win out to have a chance at making the semifinals. But that all turned around on February 19, when they took on Canada.

What changed, then? The team decided to just have some more fun. All those good vibes, with a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, helped Team USA take the gold over Sweden, and write their own chapter into the Olympic history books.