Best speed skating moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Sven Kramer wins third straight 5000m gold
Sven Kramer added to his legend in PyeongChang. In addition to winning the 5000m for the third consecutive time, Kramer added a bronze in the team pursuit making him the first speed skater to win nine Olympic medals.
In PyeongChang, Kramer was not able to win the gold medal that has elddued him: the 10,000m.
U.S. team pursuit win first women’s medal in 16 years
The women’s team pursuit was able to avoid another shutout for U.S. speed skating with a bronze medal. In addition to being the team’s first medal since 2010, it was also the first medal won by American women since 2002.
The one ski jumping image you’ll probably remember from the PyeongChang Games is Robert Johansson’s stellar mustache. And rightfully so, but there was also some terrific, nail-biting action. History was made and medals were won. Take a look back at the best ski jumping moments from the 2018 Winter Games.
Don’t count out the ‘stache
You’ll remember Johansson’s mustache but will you remember his ski jumping?
Turns out he’s pretty good on the hills, too. Johansson won three medals in PyeongChang. He and Germany’s Andreas Wellinger became just the seventh and eighth athletes to ever medal in all three ski jumping events. After taking the bronze in the normal and large hill events, Johansson finally claimed the gold, leading Norway to the team large hill top spot.
Early Saturday morning in the U.S., millions of people around the country were watching history as the U.S. men’s curling team – John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner – made history as the first American team to ever win Olympic gold in curling.
Team Shuster’s run to the gold was far from easy, and looked nearly impossible at several points along the way. Let’s take a look at the top moments in the journey that made it all possible:
Shuster and company had a rocky start to the PyeongChang Games, starting 2-4 and needing to win out to have a chance at making the semifinals. But that all turned around on February 19, when they took on Canada.
What changed, then? The team decided to just have some more fun. All those good vibes, with a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, helped Team USA take the gold over Sweden, and write their own chapter into the Olympic history books.