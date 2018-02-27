Best speed skating moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Sven Kramer wins third straight 5000m gold

Sven Kramer added to his legend in PyeongChang. In addition to winning the 5000m for the third consecutive time, Kramer added a bronze in the team pursuit making him the first speed skater to win nine Olympic medals.

In PyeongChang, Kramer was not able to win the gold medal that has elddued him: the 10,000m.

U.S. team pursuit win first women’s medal in 16 years

The women’s team pursuit was able to avoid another shutout for U.S. speed skating with a bronze medal. In addition to being the team’s first medal since 2010, it was also the first medal won by American women since 2002.

