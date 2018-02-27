Top bobsled moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From tie for gold in men’s doubles to Elena Meyers Taylor piloting Team USA to silver, the bobsled did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:

Elena Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs love silver

Meyers Taylor and Gibbs won Team USA’s only bobsled medal in PyeongChang, taking care of business over four runs in women’s bobsled.

A tie?

The two-man bobsled competition was a thrilling affair, and once the dust settled, Germany and Canada shared the top spot on the podium. And the celebration following the tie was what the Olympics are all about.

History for the home team

Pilot Won Yun-Jong drove South Korea to its first medal in the bobsled, following up Yun Sung-Bin’s historic medal in the skeleton — and Won won silver in a tie. The South Korean sled shared silver with the German team piloted by Nico Walther. After four runs down the track, no time separated the two sleds.

