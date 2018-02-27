Top moments from Team USA’s run to the curling gold

Early Saturday morning in the U.S., millions of people around the country were watching history as the U.S. men’s curling team – John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner – made history as the first American team to ever win Olympic gold in curling.
Team Shuster’s run to the gold was far from easy, and looked nearly impossible at several points along the way. Let’s take a look at the top moments in the journey that made it all possible:
Shuster and company had a rocky start to the PyeongChang Games, starting 2-4 and needing to win out to have a chance at making the semifinals. But that all turned around on February 19, when they took on Canada.
What changed, then? The team decided to just have some more fun. All those good vibes, with a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, helped Team USA take the gold over Sweden, and write their own chapter into the Olympic history books.
From tie for gold in men’s doubles to Elena Meyers Taylor piloting Team USA to silver, the bobsled did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:
Elena Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs love silver
Meyers Taylor and Gibbs won Team USA’s only bobsled medal in PyeongChang, taking care of business over four runs in women’s bobsled.
A tie?
The two-man bobsled competition was a thrilling affair, and once the dust settled, Germany and Canada shared the top spot on the podium. And the celebration following the tie was what the Olympics are all about.
History for the home team
Pilot Won Yun-Jong drove South Korea to its first medal in the bobsled, following up Yun Sung-Bin’s historic medal in the skeleton — and Won won silver in a tie. The South Korean sled shared silver with the German team piloted by Nico Walther. After four runs down the track, no time separated the two sleds.
From Laura Dahlmeier’s dominant start to Martin Fourcade historic performances, check out the best moments from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics biathlon competition.
Fourcade vs. Schempp: A photo finish
Fourcade became the best French Olympian of all time in PyeongChang and perhaps his most memorable moment from these Games came in the men’s 15km mass start. Fourcade and German biathlete Simon Schempp dueled down the final stretch and finished at the same exact time. But unlike in Sochi, when the metric system went against Fourcade, the Frenchman earned the photo-finish victory. One of the best finishes in PyeongChang.
Gold standard set by Dahlmeier
Dahlmeier set the gold standard early in PyeongChang, winning gold in each of the women’s first two events. After winning gold in the sprint, Dahlmeier followed up with another impressive performance in the pursuit. Here she is winning her second gold.
Scoring an upset for Peiffer
Yeah, we all expected Fourcade to take home the gold in the men’s 10km sprint. Didn’t happen. He placed eighth. Instead, it was Pieffer who scored the upset win with an impressive performance.
