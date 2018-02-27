Top skeleton moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From Yun Sung-Bin’s historic gold to Lizzy Yarnold’s repeat, the skeleton did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:
Yun Sung-Bin delivers for South Korea
In front of a raucous home crowd, Yun not only won the first Olympic medal for South Korea in a sliding event (luge, bobsled, skeleton), he won gold in dominant fashion.
Lizzy Yarnold makes history, too
Yarnold became the first woman to win two medals in skeleton, and both her medals are gold. She was down by 0.02 seconds heading into the final run, but set a course record to take gold again.
From John-Henry Kruger’s silver medal to Maame Biney’s smile, short track had it all in PyeongChang. Here are some of the top moments:
From swine flu to silver
John-Henry Krueger was a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic team ahead of Sochi, but was unable to make the team while battling swine flu. Four years later, following stints training in South Korea and the Netherlands the Pittsburgh native was able to not only make the Olympic team, but also win the U.S. first individual medal since 2010.
Arianna Fontana gets her gold medal
Enterting PyeongChang, Arianna Fontana had won medals in the previous three Olympic Games, but was missing a gold medal. The Italian skater took a hiatus after Sochi, but returned to skating in pursuit of a gold medal, and in PyeongChang she got it.
Fontana also won a silver and a bronze, taking her medal total to eight, making her the most decorated female short track skater in history.
Mikael Kingsbury continued his domination on the moguls course, while the freeskiers showed just how much halfpipe and slopestyle have progressed over the last four years. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments from the PyeongChang Games in freestyle skiing.
Mikael Kingsbury finally adds Olympic gold to his collection
Canadian mogul skier Mikael Kingsbury came to PyeongChang with a record 48 World Cup victories, six straight World Cup titles and two world championships gold medals. But Olympic gold was still the one thing missing from his résumé.
Kingsbury had finished second behind countryman Alex Bilodeau at the last Olympics, but this time, he emerged with the gold medal and showed why he just might be the most dominant athlete in winter sports right now.
Jon Lillis honors his brother Mikey
U.S. skier Jon Lillis and his two younger brothers, Chris and Mikey, dreamed of going to the Olympics together as aerialists. But last October, Mikey unexpectedly died in his sleep at the age of 19.
Lillis, the reigning world champion in men’s aerials, made it to the Olympics and while there, honored his brother’s memory. During the Opening Ceremony, he walked into the stadium while wearing a special pendant that contained some of Mikey’s ashes. He then competed while wearing Mikey’s old ski suit, making it into the second round of the finals and finishing in eighth place.
