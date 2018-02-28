TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia’s ban from the Olympic Movement was lifted on Wednesday despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee appears to be an attempt to draw a line under the state-concocted doping scandal that tarnished the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The IOC allowed more than 160 athletes it determined were clean to compete in Sochi as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” in PyeongChang with a prohibition on the national anthem or flag in venues.

Russia’s hopes of marching under its flag at Sunday’s Closing Ceremony were stymied by the two positive tests for banned substances, including a curler who had to forfeit his bronze medal.

But the IOC said Wednesday that all remaining test results were negative, clearing the path for Russia’s return to the Olympic fold.

“Therefore, as stated in the executive board decision of 25th February, the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect,” the IOC said in a statement.

Russian athletes won two gold medals in PyeongChang, in figure skating and ice hockey, along with six silver medals and nine bronze.

“I would like to thank our athletes who were able to perform well even despite the provocations,” Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said, according to TASS. “I thank the fans who did not cross the line and what could result in sanctions. Today’s IOC’s decision is very important for us. The ROC is an absolutely full-fledged member of the Olympic family.”

Russia also complied with its financial sanctions last week by paying $15 million to pay for the IOC’s two investigations into the scheme and toward future anti-doping work.

Vitaly Smirnov, the head of an anti-doping commission set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin, did acknowledge on Wednesday that “we have a long way to go to get rid of the mistakes, which we made in the past.”

But Russia continues to deny there was state involvement in the plot, which included urine samples in supposedly tamper-proof bottles at the 2014 Olympics being swapped out for clean samples through a “mouse hole” in the wall at a laboratory in Sochi.

The IOC decision to reinstate Russia has no bearing on the International Paralympic Committee’s earlier ruling to maintain the country’s ban.

The only Russians at the March 8-18 PyeongChang Games will be known as “Neutral Paralympic Athletes,” mirroring the IOC’s compromise.

World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2018, 10:17 AM EST
Christian Coleman headlines the World Indoor Track and Field Championships, airing on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for NBC Sports Gold subscribers starting Thursday.

The four-day world indoors in Birmingham, Great Britain, marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.

A full schedule of events is here.

Coleman, the 2017 World 100m silver medalist between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt, twice went faster than Maurice Greene‘s 60m world record of 6.39 this winter.

He clocked 6.37 at his first meet of the season in January then 6.34 at the USATF Indoor Championships on Feb. 18. The 60m is the standard sprint at indoor meets, not the 100m.

Coleman is the marquee name at world indoors with Gatlin sitting out the indoor season and Bolt retired.

He is joined on the U.S. roster by Olympic champions Aries Merritt (60m hurdles) and Brittney Reese (long jump), world-record holder Keni Harrison (60m hurdles) and defending champion Vashti Cunningham (high jump), among others.

International stars include Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands and mile world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia.

Here’s the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 2-3:30 p.m. (LIVE)

Friday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 5-8:30 a.m. (LIVE)
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 1-5:10 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app — 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 5-8:40 a.m. (LIVE)
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 12:40-4:40 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app — 5-7 p.m.

Sunday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app — 4-6 p.m.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic, Paralympic mascots futuristic digital characters

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — The schoolchildren have had their say: A pair of futuristic digital characters will be the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Organizers unveiled the winning designs at a school in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A total of 205,755 classes at 16,769 elementary schools took part in selecting three short-listed designs, with their classes casting a single vote.

The winning pair, clad in the “ichimatsu” checkered pattern of the Games’ official logo, received 109,041 votes.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games finally have their mascots,” said Ryohei Miyata, head of the mascot selection panel. “This means a lot, especially in Japan. I cannot wait to see these two characters coming to life in the stadiums, on the streets and on TV.”

Organizers say the mascots combine tradition with innovation.

Their names will be decided by copywriters and other professionals and announced in July or August.

The selection process involving schoolchildren was introduced to get students enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.

The original official logo was hit with plagiarism allegations and scrapped.

The designer of the winning mascots is Ryo Taniguchi, who graduated as an art major from Cabrillo College in California, and is currently active as a character designer/illustrator. His work has been featured by companies and at exhibitions in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, 2020.

