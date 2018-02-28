TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 Olympic, Paralympic mascots futuristic digital characters

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 lets children choose mascots from 3 finalists Tokyo marks 1,000 days until 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympic logo Flying Car Could Light Tokyo Olympic Flame in 2020

TOKYO (AP) — The schoolchildren have had their say: A pair of futuristic digital characters will be the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Organizers unveiled the winning designs at a school in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A total of 205,755 classes at 16,769 elementary schools took part in selecting three short-listed designs, with their classes casting a single vote.

The winning pair, clad in the “ichimatsu” checkered pattern of the Games’ official logo, received 109,041 votes.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games finally have their mascots,” said Ryohei Miyata, head of the mascot selection panel. “This means a lot, especially in Japan. I cannot wait to see these two characters coming to life in the stadiums, on the streets and on TV.”

Organizers say the mascots combine tradition with innovation.

Their names will be decided by copywriters and other professionals and announced in July or August.

The selection process involving schoolchildren was introduced to get students enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.

The original official logo was hit with plagiarism allegations and scrapped.

The designer of the winning mascots is Ryo Taniguchi, who graduated as an art major from Cabrillo College in California, and is currently active as a character designer/illustrator. His work has been featured by companies and at exhibitions in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, 2020.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Flying car coud light Olympic flame in 2020

Best short track moments from 2018 Winter Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

From John-Henry Kruger’s silver medal to Maame Biney’s smile, short track had it all in PyeongChang. Here are some of the top moments:

From swine flu to silver
John-Henry Krueger was a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic team ahead of Sochi, but was unable to make the team while battling swine flu. Four years later, following stints training in South Korea and the Netherlands the Pittsburgh native was able to not only make the Olympic team, but also win the U.S. first individual medal since 2010.

Arianna Fontana gets her gold medal
Enterting PyeongChang, Arianna Fontana had won medals in the previous three Olympic Games, but was missing a gold medal. The Italian skater took a hiatus after Sochi, but returned to skating in pursuit of a gold medal, and in PyeongChang she got it.

Fontana also won a silver and a bronze, taking her medal total to eight, making her the most decorated female short track skater in history.

Click here to watch the best short track moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

 

Top skeleton moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

From Yun Sung-Bin’s historic gold to Lizzy Yarnold’s repeat, the skeleton did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:

Yun Sung-Bin delivers for South Korea

In front of a raucous home crowd, Yun not only won the first Olympic medal for South Korea in a sliding event (luge, bobsled, skeleton), he won gold in dominant fashion.

Lizzy Yarnold makes history, too

Yarnold became the first woman to win two medals in skeleton, and both her medals are gold. She was down by 0.02 seconds heading into the final run, but set a course record to take gold again.

Click here to read the full story and watch the best skeleton highlights from the 2018 Winter Olympics

 