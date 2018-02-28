TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
USA Swimming Pro Series at Atlanta broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
Chase Kalisz leads a host of Olympic medalists and world champions at a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Atlanta starting Thursday and airing live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The meet is the second of six in the Pro Series leading to the U.S. Championships in Irvine, Calif., in July.

The U.S. Championships are a qualifier for this year’s major international meet — the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in August. Nationals and Pan Pacs would also usually serve as the two qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea, the biggest meet between now and the 2020 Olympics, though USA Swimming hasn’t posted those qualifying procedures yet.

Back to Atlanta. Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds, is joined in this week’s field by U.S. Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian.

International stars entered include Katie Ledecky‘s biggest recent rivals — Italian Federica Pellegrini, Swede Sarah Sjöström and Chinese Li Bingjie — though Ledecky, a Stanford sophomore, is missing this week’s meet that takes place during the NCAA season.

The full broadcast schedule for finals sessions (all times Eastern):

Thursday
USASwimming.org — 7 p.m.

Friday
NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday
NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — 7-8:30 p.m.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun resigns, cites health problems

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Scott Blackmun is resigning as CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, citing health problems as the reason he’ll depart after leading the federation for more than eight years.

The 60-year-old CEO was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier in January and did not attend the PyeongChang Winter Games.

He announced his resignation Wednesday. Susanne Lyons, a member of the board, will serve as acting CEO.

Blackmun leaves the federation amid calls for his departure, including from two U.S. Senators, who said neither he nor the USOC as a whole have done enough to react to sex abuse cases inside the U.S. Gymnastics team.

The USOC is conducting an independent review of when Blackmun and others learned the details about abuse cases at USA Gymnastics and whether they responded appropriately.

“Given Scott’s current health situation, we have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both Scott and the USOC that we identify new leadership so that we can immediately address the urgent initiatives ahead of us,” USOC Chairman Larry Probst said in a press release. “The USOC is at a critical point in its history. The important work that Scott started needs to continue and will require especially vigorous attention in light of Larry Nassar’s decades-long abuse of athletes affiliated with USA Gymnastics. We will be working with key stakeholders to help identify a permanent successor to Scott. In the meantime, I am confident that Susanne is the right person to help us navigate this critical transition period.”

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia’s ban from the Olympic Movement was lifted on Wednesday despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee appears to be an attempt to draw a line under the state-concocted doping scandal that tarnished the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The IOC allowed more than 160 athletes it determined were clean to compete in Sochi as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” in PyeongChang with a prohibition on the national anthem or flag in venues.

Russia’s hopes of marching under its flag at Sunday’s Closing Ceremony were stymied by the two positive tests for banned substances, including a curler who had to forfeit his bronze medal.

But the IOC said Wednesday that all remaining test results were negative, clearing the path for Russia’s return to the Olympic fold.

“Therefore, as stated in the executive board decision of 25th February, the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect,” the IOC said in a statement.

Russian athletes won two gold medals in PyeongChang, in figure skating and ice hockey, along with six silver medals and nine bronze.

“I would like to thank our athletes who were able to perform well even despite the provocations,” Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said, according to TASS. “I thank the fans who did not cross the line and what could result in sanctions. Today’s IOC’s decision is very important for us. The ROC is an absolutely full-fledged member of the Olympic family.”

Russia also complied with its financial sanctions last week by paying $15 million to pay for the IOC’s two investigations into the scheme and toward future anti-doping work.

Vitaly Smirnov, the head of an anti-doping commission set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin, did acknowledge on Wednesday that “we have a long way to go to get rid of the mistakes, which we made in the past.”

But Russia continues to deny there was state involvement in the plot, which included urine samples in supposedly tamper-proof bottles at the 2014 Olympics being swapped out for clean samples through a “mouse hole” in the wall at a laboratory in Sochi.

The IOC decision to reinstate Russia has no bearing on the International Paralympic Committee’s earlier ruling to maintain the country’s ban.

The only Russians at the March 8-18 PyeongChang Games will be known as “Neutral Paralympic Athletes,” mirroring the IOC’s compromise.

