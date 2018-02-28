World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV schedule

Christian Coleman headlines the World Indoor Track and Field Championships, airing on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for NBC Sports Gold subscribers starting Thursday.
The four-day world indoors in Birmingham, Great Britain, marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.
A full schedule of events is here.
Coleman, the 2017 World 100m silver medalist between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt, twice went faster than Maurice Greene‘s 60m world record of 6.39 this winter.
He clocked 6.37 at his first meet of the season in January then 6.34 at the USATF Indoor Championships on Feb. 18. The 60m is the standard sprint at indoor meets, not the 100m.
Coleman is the marquee name at world indoors with Gatlin sitting out the indoor season and Bolt retired.
He is joined on the U.S. roster by Olympic champions Aries Merritt (60m hurdles) and Brittney Reese (long jump), world-record holder Keni Harrison (60m hurdles) and defending champion Vashti Cunningham (high jump), among others.
International stars include Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands and mile world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia.
Here’s the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
Thursday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 2-3:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Friday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 5-8:30 a.m. (LIVE)
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 1-5:10 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app — 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 5-8:40 a.m. (LIVE)
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 12:40-4:40 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app — 5-7 p.m.
Sunday
Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (LIVE)
NBCSN/NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app — 4-6 p.m.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Usain Bolt gets statue near Bob Marley, Jamaican iconsFollow @nzaccardi