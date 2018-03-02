TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Everybody DQ'd from world championships 400m heat (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
In a first at a global meet, an entire race field was disqualified at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Great Britain, on Friday.

In a 400m first-round heat, all five men were disqualified. One man was sent off for a false start, and the other four were disqualified after the race for running out of their lanes before the break for the inside, according to the IAAF.

At least one of the runners’ teams appealed, but it was denied.

In other events, Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson at last earned her first senior global multi-event medal, a gold, in the pentathlon. The 25-year-old beat a field that did not include any Olympic or world outdoor medalists in the heptathlon.

Olympic champ Luvo Manyonga was upset in the long jump by 19-year-old Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria. Echevarria leaped a personal-best 8.46 meters, edging the South African former crystal meth addict Manyonga by two centimeters.

American Marquis Dendy, who missed the Rio Olympics due to injury, took bronze by matching his personal best with an 8.42-meter jump.

World Indoors continues through Sunday on NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold, highlighted by new 60m sprint world-record holder Christian Coleman.

World Indoors marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.

WORLD INDOORS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Adam Rippon, Shibutanis to miss figure skating worlds

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
Adam Rippon and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani withdrew from the world figure skating championships in three weeks, joining a list of Olympic medalists who will miss the event in Milan, Italy.

Rippon is replaced by Max Aaron, who joins PyeongChang Olympians Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou in making up the three-man U.S. team.

Aaron was the third alternate behind Sochi Olympian Jason Brown and U.S. silver medalist Ross Miner, who passed on the worlds spot after Rippon gave it up. A rep for Rippon did not specify why he decided against worlds.

Rippon, an Olympic team event bronze medalist, said after he finished 10th in singles in PyeongChang that he didn’t know if he would compete at worlds.

Many skaters skip the world championships after the Olympics due to exhaustion or off-the-ice opportunities.

The Shibutani siblings were the lone Americans to earn Olympic medals outside of the team event. They said earlier this week that they were unsure if they would compete at worlds.

They are replaced in the worlds field by Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, who were fourth at nationals.

Other notable skaters missing worlds:

Patrick Chan (CAN) — Widely reported to have retired
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Javier Fernandez (ESP) — Possibly retiring

Morgan Hurd returns at American Cup; broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Morgan Hurd competes for the first time since her golden world championships at the American Cup, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC on Saturday.

Coverage starts on Olympic Channel at 11:30 a.m. ET (streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers) and continues with NBC’s broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m. (also streaming).

The American Cup is the biggest annual international gymnastics meet hosted by the U.S. Past winners include Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas.

It’s also the first major U.S. meet since USA Gymnastics’ board of directors and national-team coordinator Valeri Liukin resigned and the Karolyi Ranch closed amid the organization’s sexual abuse scandal and Larry Nassar‘s sentencing.

“The present climate causes me, and more importantly my family, far too much stress, difficulty and uncertainty,” Liukin said in a Feb. 2 statement.

An American woman won every American Cup all-around title since 2002.

Two 16-year-olds — Hurd and two-time U.S. junior champion Maile O’Keefe — are tasked with extending the streak.

The spectacled Hurd broke out last fall. She went from fifth at the 2016 junior nationals and sixth at the 2017 senior nationals to winning the world all-around title in Montreal on Oct. 6.

O’Keefe’s score at the 2017 U.S. Championships to repeat as junior all-around champ would have placed second in the senior division.

The Americans’ biggest competition on paper is Japan’s Mai Murakami, who was fourth at the 2017 Worlds all-around with a balance beam fall.

None of the 2016 U.S. Olympic champion team is in the field, though Biles is expected to return to competition this summer.

The men’s field is led by Japanese star Kenzo Shirai and the top two Americans from last year’s nationals — Yul Moldauer and Allan Bower.

