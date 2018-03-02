Everybody DQ’d from world championships 400m heat (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In a first at a global meet, an entire race field was disqualified at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Great Britain, on Friday.

In a 400m first-round heat, all five men were disqualified. One man was sent off for a false start, and the other four were disqualified after the race for running out of their lanes before the break for the inside, according to the IAAF.

At least one of the runners’ teams appealed, but it was denied.

In other events, Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson at last earned her first senior global multi-event medal, a gold, in the pentathlon. The 25-year-old beat a field that did not include any Olympic or world outdoor medalists in the heptathlon.

Olympic champ Luvo Manyonga was upset in the long jump by 19-year-old Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria. Echevarria leaped a personal-best 8.46 meters, edging the South African former crystal meth addict Manyonga by two centimeters.

American Marquis Dendy, who missed the Rio Olympics due to injury, took bronze by matching his personal best with an 8.42-meter jump.

World Indoors continues through Sunday on NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold, highlighted by new 60m sprint world-record holder Christian Coleman.

World Indoors marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.

WORLD INDOORS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule