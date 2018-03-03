TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Christian Coleman’s sprint reign begins with world indoor title (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 4:26 PM EST
Christian Coleman‘s time is now.

The U.S. Olympian won the 60m at the world indoor championships in Birmingham, Great Britain, on Saturday, his first of what could be years’ worth of global gold medals.

Coleman clocked 6.37 seconds to top China’s Su Bingtian by .05 of a second. Coleman is the only man to run faster than 6.39 all time, and he’s done it three times in the last two months (twice under world-record conditions).

Coleman was merely a preliminary 4x100m relay runner in Rio after his sophomore year at the University of Tennessee, but his last year has been incredible:

*A 40-yard dash one tenth faster than the NFL Combine record
*Swept NCAA 60m, 100m and 200m titles
*Second at the 2017 U.S. Outdoor Championships in the 100m and 200m
*100m silver medal at 2017 World Outdoor Championships between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt
*In 2018, ran faster than the 60m world record three times

Gatlin, who skipped the indoor season, is an aged 36. Bolt retired. Coleman, who turns 22 on Tuesday, has to be the early 2020 Olympic 100m favorite.

WORLD INDOORS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

In other events Saturday, Kendra Harrison won her first global meet medal, a gold in the 60m hurdles. Harrison tied the American record of 7.70 seconds. She shockingly missed the 2016 Olympic team (then broke the 100m hurdles world record at her next meet) and was fourth at the 2017 World Outdoor Championships.

American Sandi Morris won the pole vault with a 4.95-meter clearance. Morris took silver at the most recent world indoor and world outdoor championships and the Rio Olympics.

Will Claye ended his silver streak in the triple jump, leaping 17.43 meters to edge the silver and bronze medalists by two and three centimeters, respectively. Claye took silver at the last two Olympics and last year’s worlds, all behind fellow American Christian Taylor, who is not entered at world indoors.

Courtney Okolo won the 400m in 50.55 seconds, making her the fourth-fastest American all time. Shakima Wimbley made it a U.S. one-two. None of the top five women from the 2016 Olympics or 2017 World Outdoor Championships were entered in Birmingham.

Sydney McLaughlin, who made the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in the 400m hurdles at age 16, remains the fastest woman in the 400m this season with her 50.52 from last week. McLaughlin is also not at world indoors.

Ethiopian world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba won the 1500m in 4:05.27, adding to her 3000m title from Thursday. Dibaba won either the 1500m or 3000m at the 2012, 2014 and 2016 World Indoors, but this was her first double.

American Drew Windle took silver in the 800m behind Poland’s Adam Kszczot. Windle was disqualified for obstruction shortly after the final and reinstated two hours later.

The original men’s 400m gold and silver medalists, Spain’s Óscar Husillos and Dominican Luguelín Santos, were also later disqualified. More than a dozen runners overall were disqualified for stepping on lane lines or obstruction through three days of the four-day meet.

World outdoor decathlon champion Kevin Mayer of France won the indoor equivalent heptathlon by a mere five points over Canadian Damian Warner.

World Indoors concludes Sunday on NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold.

World Indoors marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.

U.S. gymnasts sweep American Cup titles

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
U.S. gymnasts Morgan Hurd and Yul Moldauer swept the American Cup, the biggest annual international meet held in the United States.

Hurd, 16, had the highest scores on balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars in her first competition since winning the world all-around title Oct. 6.

“I went home from worlds, and I didn’t stop training,” Hurd, who was sixth at the 2017 U.S. Championships, told Andrea Joyce on NBC.

She totaled 56.599 points against an international field highlighted by Japanese Mai Murakami, who was fourth in the world all-around final with a balance beam fall.

Moldauer became the first repeat men’s American Cup champion since double 2008 Olympic medalist Jonathan Horton in 2006 and 2007.

Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion who was seventh at 2017 Worlds, upset Japanese Kenzo Shirai. Shirai, the floor exercise and vault world champion, fell off the pommel horse twice and high bar once. He ended up sixth in the nine-man field.

Moldauer had the highest score on still rings and won with his trademark consistency and clean routines. He was top three on all six events.

The other U.S. woman in the field, national junior all-around champ Maile O’Keefe, finished third in her senior debut.

O’Keefe fell off the balance beam, and on uneven bars her feet landed on a bar on a release move.

The 16-year-old O’Keefe won the 2017 U.S. junior title with a score that would have placed second in the senior event behind Ragan Smith.

The next major domestic event is the U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio in late July. Simone Biles said in the fall that she targeted the U.S. Classic for her first competition since she won five medals at the Rio Olympics.

Chloé Dygert Owen breaks world record, wins another cycling world title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
Two and a half years after picking up track cycling, Chloé Dygert Owen is now a five-time world champion and a world-record holder.

The 21-year-old American repeated as individual pursuit gold medalist at the world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Saturday. She beat Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten in the head-to-head final. Van Vleuten came back from this dramatic Rio Olympic crash to win the world time trial title on the road on Sept. 17.

Dygert Owen broke Olympic teammate Sarah Hammer‘s seven-year-old world record in qualifying earlier Saturday and lowered it again in the final.

Earlier at worlds, Dygert Owen won her third straight world title in the women’s team pursuit. The U.S. foursome of Dygert Owen, Kelly Catlin (who took bronze Saturday), Kimberly Geist and Jennifer Valente beat Great Britain in the final.

The Brits relegated the Americans to silver at the Rio Games, where Dygert Owen became the first U.S. female teenager to take an Olympic cycling medal.

While the team pursuit is in the Olympic program, the individual pursuit is not.

Dygert Owen swept the individual 2015 World junior titles on the road before taking her first pedals on a track bike.

She was also fourth in the time trial at road worlds on Sept. 19.

Dygert Owen became a competitive road cyclist in 2013 and missed most of 2014 after tearing an ACL playing basketball that January.

