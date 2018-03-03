TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S. gold-medal curling team misses nationals to promote the sport

Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — John Shuster‘s U.S. Olympic curling team had planned for a whirlwind couple of months in 2018, hoping to bounce from PyeongChang to the U.S. Championships in Fargo and then perhaps on to the world championship in Las Vegas.

Then they won a gold medal.

On Friday, the day before the start of the national tournament, Shuster’s team found themselves being chauffeured around the Big Apple after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

It’s part of a celebrity tour that includes television appearances, a Sports Illustrated photo shoot, the ceremonial puck drop at an NHL game, an outdoor curling exhibition in Manhattan’s Bryant Park and even a cameo by Tyler George and Matt Hamilton in a Broadway play.

As a result, the team bowed out of the Fargo event. John Landsteiner said “it hurts a little bit” to miss his first national tournament in 12 years and a shot at worlds, but it’s tough to complain about the VIP treatment in New York.

“We keep kind of joking about it: ‘Well, we could be in Fargo right now,'” Landsteiner said, chuckling.

Rick Patzke, the CEO of USA Curling who is accompanying the group in New York, said the team is handling its newfound fame well, knowing that it’s the best chance any U.S. curling team has had to promote the game that has seen steady growth since it became an Olympic medal sport in 1998.

“They kind of wake up and say, “Where do we go today?’ It’s kind of like ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ times a thousand,” Patzke said.

Said Landsteiner, “It all feels pretty cool to a bunch of small-town guys from Minnesota.”

Patzke said Shuster’s team is still hoping to make an appearance in Fargo, although that could be nixed by a West Coast media tour.

“If we can have a plane change in Fargo, that would be great,” he said.

The national tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo kicks off with the opening ceremony Saturday and ends with the men’s and women’s championships March 10.

While fans may be disappointed that Team Shuster isn’t playing, tourney organizers say their gold medal places more attention on the event and there are several men’s and women’s teams that could be future Olympic medalists.

“They are on a massive tour right now promoting the sport. And it’s good for it,” said Evan Workin, the manager of the Fargo-Moorhead Curling Club and a member of the Jed Brundidge team that’s playing for a national title. “It’s obviously something you need to do.”

USA Curling staff member Tom Violette, who was helping Friday with finishing touches inside the Fargo arena, said the opportunities that come with an Olympic title are “just too important and too numerous” to pass up. He also said the interest that goes with the gold medal has made it “enjoyable and challenging” for the curling organization.

“Pretty crazy times right now. It’s just nuts. I can’t come up for a better word for it,” Violette said. “I don’t think anyone in the world expected a gold medal.”

Everybody DQ’d from world championships 400m heat (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
In a first at a global meet, an entire race field was disqualified at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Great Britain, on Friday.

In a 400m first-round heat, all five men were disqualified. One man was sent off for a false start, and the other four were disqualified after the race for running out of their lanes before the break for the inside, according to the IAAF.

At least one of the runners’ teams appealed, but it was denied.

In other events, Ivorian Murielle Ahoure won the 60m sprint in 6.97 seconds, lowering her African record. Jamaican Elaine Thompson, who swept the Olympic 100m and 200m, was fourth. No American woman made the final, which meant no U.S. medal in the event for the first time since 1991.

Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson at last earned her first senior global multi-event medal, a gold, in the pentathlon. The 25-year-old beat a field that did not include any Olympic or world outdoor medalists in the heptathlon.

Olympic champ Luvo Manyonga was upset in the long jump by 19-year-old Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria. Echevarria leaped a personal-best 8.46 meters, edging the South African former crystal meth addict Manyonga by two centimeters.

American Marquis Dendy, who missed the Rio Olympics due to injury, took bronze by matching his personal best with an 8.42-meter jump.

Hungarian Anita Marton won the shot put with a 19.62-meter throw. The field did not include the last two Olympic champions — American Michelle Carter and New Zealand’s Valerie Adams.

World Indoors continues through Sunday on NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold, highlighted by new 60m sprint world-record holder Christian Coleman.

World Indoors marks the lone global meet of the year, since outdoor worlds are held in odd-numbered years, and the next Olympics are in 2020.

Adam Rippon, Shibutanis to miss figure skating worlds

By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Adam Rippon and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani withdrew from the world figure skating championships in three weeks, joining a list of Olympic medalists who will miss the event in Milan, Italy.

Rippon is replaced by Max Aaron, who joins PyeongChang Olympians Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou in making up the three-man U.S. team.

Aaron was the third alternate behind Sochi Olympian Jason Brown and U.S. silver medalist Ross Miner, who passed on the worlds spot after Rippon gave it up. A rep for Rippon did not specify why he decided against worlds.

Rippon, an Olympic team event bronze medalist, said after he finished 10th in singles in PyeongChang that he didn’t know if he would compete at worlds.

Many skaters skip the world championships after the Olympics due to exhaustion or off-the-ice opportunities.

The Shibutani siblings were the lone Americans to earn Olympic medals outside of the team event. They said earlier this week that they were unsure if they would compete at worlds.

They are replaced in the worlds field by Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, who were fourth at nationals.

Other notable skaters missing worlds:

Patrick Chan (CAN) — Widely reported to have retired
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Javier Fernandez (ESP) — Possibly retiring

