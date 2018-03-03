TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Maame Biney takes gold at world junior short track championships

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Maame Biney, the bubbly 17-year-old on the U.S. Olympic short track team, won the world junior title in the 500m, her best event, in Poland on Saturday.

Biney crossed in 44.305 seconds, edging a Hungarian by .054.

She became the first American to win a world junior title since three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski in 2009.

Biney took bronze in the 500m at last year’s junior worlds. She also impressively advanced to the 500m quarterfinals in PyeongChang ahead of a South Korean veteran.

Born in Ghana, Biney moved to the U.S. at age 5 and was raised in Reston, Va., by a single father, Kweku, who previously immigrated to the U.S.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best short track moments from PyeongChang

U.S. gymnasts sweep American Cup titles

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Chloé Dygert Owen breaks world record, wins another cycling world title USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics statement from CEO Kerry Perry Maame Biney takes gold at world junior short track championships

U.S. gymnasts Morgan Hurd and Yul Moldauer swept the American Cup, the biggest annual international meet held in the United States.

Hurd, 16, had the highest scores on balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars in her first competition since winning the world all-around title Oct. 6.

“I went home from worlds, and I didn’t stop training,” Hurd, who was sixth at the 2017 U.S. Championships, told Andrea Joyce on NBC.

She totaled 56.599 points against an international field highlighted by Japanese Mai Murakami, who was fourth in the world all-around final with a balance beam fall.

Moldauer became the first repeat men’s American Cup champion since double 2008 Olympic medalist Jonathan Horton in 2006 and 2007.

Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion who was seventh at 2017 Worlds, upset Japanese Kenzo Shirai. Shirai, the floor exercise and vault world champion, fell off the pommel horse twice and high bar once. He ended up sixth in the nine-man field.

Moldauer had the highest score on still rings and won with his trademark consistency and clean routines. He was top three on all six events.

The other U.S. woman in the field, national junior all-around champ Maile O’Keefe, finished seventh in her senior debut.

O’Keefe fell off the balance beam, and on uneven bars her feet landed on a bar on a release move.

The 16-year-old O’Keefe won the 2017 U.S. junior title with a score that would have placed second in the senior event behind Ragan Smith.

The next major domestic event is the U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio in late July. Simone Biles said in the fall that she targeted the U.S. Classic for her first competition since she won five medals at the Rio Olympics.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Simone Biles forecasts retirement date

Chloé Dygert Owen breaks world record, wins another cycling world title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two and a half years after picking up track cycling, Chloé Dygert Owen is now a five-time world champion and a world-record holder.

The 21-year-old American repeated as individual pursuit gold medalist at the world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Saturday. She beat Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten in the head-to-head final. Van Vleuten came back from this dramatic Rio Olympic crash to win the world time trial title on the road on Sept. 17.

Dygert Owen broke Olympic teammate Sarah Hammer‘s seven-year-old world record in qualifying earlier Saturday and lowered it again in the final.

Earlier at worlds, Dygert Owen won her third straight world title in the women’s team pursuit. The U.S. foursome of Dygert Owen, Kelly Catlin (who took bronze Saturday), Kimberly Geist and Jennifer Valente beat Great Britain in the final.

The Brits relegated the Americans to silver at the Rio Games, where Dygert Owen became the first U.S. female teenager to take an Olympic cycling medal.

While the team pursuit is in the Olympic program, the individual pursuit is not.

Dygert Owen swept the individual 2015 World junior titles on the road before taking her first pedals on a track bike.

She was also fourth in the time trial at road worlds on Sept. 19.

Dygert Owen became a competitive road cyclist in 2013 and missed most of 2014 after tearing an ACL playing basketball that January.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Top U.S. track cyclist from Rio retires