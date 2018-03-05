TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Perry Baker’s end-to-end score highlights U.S. rugby sevens title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 5, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The U.S. won its second-ever World Rugby Sevens Series title — and first on home soil — in Las Vegas over the weekend.

No highlight was bigger than speedster Perry Baker‘s end-to-end score in a 19-7 semifinal win over Olympic champion Fiji on Sunday. The U.S. went on to beat Argentina 28-0 in the final for its second title after winning in London in 2015 in the near-20-year-history of the World Series.

Last season, Baker became the first U.S. player to lead the World Series in tries, after finishing second the previous campaign. He also had a leading 285 points (a try is worth five points).

The U.S. also had its best-ever overall series finish last season, fifth overall, after placing ninth in the sport’s Olympic debut in Rio. It’s in sixth place through five of 10 legs this season.

The U.S. hosts the Rugby World Cup Sevens for the first time in July in San Francisco.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nate Ebner on transition from Olympic rugby back to NFL

Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena win season’s first beach volleyball major

Olympics, Beach Volleyball, Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena
FIVB World Tour
By Nick ZaccardiMar 5, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena kept rolling in marquee events, winning the first of three beach volleyball majors this season in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this past week.

Dalhausser and Lucena, who lost to eventual gold medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil in the Rio Olympic quarterfinals, swept Italians Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo 21-12, 21-17 in Sunday’s final to cap an undefeated week with no sets lost in six matches.

Nicolai and Lupo took silver in Rio and upset Dalhausser and his 2008 Olympic gold-medal partner Todd Rogers in the 2012 Olympic round of 16.

Dalhausser and Lucena won the last major of the 2017 season and then the 2017 World Tour Finals. In between those two events, they lost in the world championships quarterfinals. There are no world championships in even-numbered years.

Dalhausser has at least one international win in 13 straight seasons dating to his years with Rogers.

Alison and Bruno, meanwhile, are in one of their worst stretches of results in their four-year partnership. The lost in the round of 16 for a fourth straight FIVB World Tour event and haven’t won outside of Brazil since September 2016.

In the women’s event, Barbara, an Olympic silver medalist and 2015 World champion with former partner Agatha, and Fernanda won an all-Brazil final. Americans Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross took bronze.

Olympic bronze medalist April Ross and new partner Alix Klineman went winless in pool play after taking the title in their international debut together in January.

Kerri Walsh Jennings didn’t play in Fort Lauderdale. The 39-year-old, three-time Olympic champion last competed on the World Tour in July, when she dislocated a five-times surgically repaired right shoulder in a match. She later underwent 2017 season-ending ankle and shoulder surgeries but is expected to return this spring with partner Nicole Branagh.

The next World Tour major is in July in Gstaad, Switzerland.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: April Ross finds new partner for Tokyo 2020 Olympic run

Best Actress shouts out Chloe Kim as Olympians take over Oscars

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 5, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

“I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s.”

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand capped an Academy Awards night with several Olympian attendees, including the first Olympic gold medalist to win an Oscar, by shouting out the teenage halfpipe champion.

Kim watched.

In other Olympian Oscar news, Kobe Bryant became the first gold medalist to win an Oscar (“Dear Basketball,” based on Bryant’s retirement announcement, for Best Animated Short Film), according to @OlympicStatman.

Norwegian Johann Olav Koss, the speed skater who won three Olympic gold medals with three world records at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games, held the Best Documentary Oscar won by “Icarus,” the film about Russian doping and whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

Best Supporting Actress went to Allison Janney, who played the mother of disgraced two-time Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in the dark comedy biopic “I, Tonya.”

PyeongChang Olympians in attendance included Lindsey VonnMirai Nagasu and Adam RipponGus Kenworthy attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party along with Miley Cyrus.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best snowboarding moments from PyeongChang Olympics

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Adam Rippon (L) and Mirai Nagasu attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)