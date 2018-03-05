Perry Baker’s end-to-end score highlights U.S. rugby sevens title

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The U.S. won its second-ever World Rugby Sevens Series title — and first on home soil — in Las Vegas over the weekend.

No highlight was bigger than speedster Perry Baker‘s end-to-end score in a 19-7 semifinal win over Olympic champion Fiji on Sunday. The U.S. went on to beat Argentina 28-0 in the final for its second title after winning in London in 2015 in the near-20-year-history of the World Series.

Last season, Baker became the first U.S. player to lead the World Series in tries, after finishing second the previous campaign. He also had a leading 285 points (a try is worth five points).

The U.S. also had its best-ever overall series finish last season, fifth overall, after placing ninth in the sport’s Olympic debut in Rio. It’s in sixth place through five of 10 legs this season.

The U.S. hosts the Rugby World Cup Sevens for the first time in July in San Francisco.

Runs 126m, past 4 Fiji defenders to score ONE incredible try. @SpeedSt11ck take a bow, you are next level. #USA7s pic.twitter.com/XcM0UH7C38 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 4, 2018