Chloe Kim gets her own Barbie doll

“Barbie’s message — to show girls that they can be anything — is something I can get behind,” the 17-year-old Kim said in a media statement. “I’m so honored to be considered a role model and want girls to know that they can be athletic and girly at the same time!”
The other Olympians in the set are 2012 and 2016 Olympic flyweight boxing champion Nicola Adams of Great Britain and China’s 2016 Olympic volleyball champion team captain Hui Ruoqi, who retired last month.
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — IAAF president Seb Coe said Russians could be stopped from competing as neutral athletes if the country fails to shows “dramatic progress” in the fight against doping.
Russia has been suspended since 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. The only Russians allowed to compete at IAAF events since then have been designated as neutral athletes.
Coe said “unless dramatic progress is made we, and we genuinely hope it is being made, then we will have to review at our council meeting in July the status of the neutral competitors and the potential for the congress to decide upon the ultimate sanction, I guess, which is expulsion.”
Coe said the world needs to know Russian athletes are in a “system of confidence and trust.”
With no world outdoor championships or Olympics this year, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland might just hold the most coveted track and field prize of 2018.
An island.
The June 5 meet is offering the deed to one of the Turku Archipelago’s 20,000 islands to the man who wins the javelin — with one caveat. He must throw farther than the Finnish record of 93.09 meters (a little more than 305 feet).