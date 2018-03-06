Chloe Kim gets her own Barbie doll

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chloe Kim is one of three Olympians honored with Barbie dolls ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Kim, the PyeongChang snowboard halfpipe gold medalist, is one of 17 historic and modern-day role models honored in the collection.

“Barbie’s message — to show girls that they can be anything — is something I can get behind,” the 17-year-old Kim said in a media statement. “I’m so honored to be considered a role model and want girls to know that they can be athletic and girly at the same time!”

The other Olympians in the set are 2012 and 2016 Olympic flyweight boxing champion Nicola Adams of Great Britain and China’s 2016 Olympic volleyball champion team captain Hui Ruoqi, who retired last month.

Previously, U.S. Summer Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Gabby Douglas were among athletes honored with Barbie dolls.

