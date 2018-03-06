Goalie Maddie Rooney challenges Justin Bieber on Tonight Show

Click to email (Opens in new window)

U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s best in the Olympic final shootout. Now she wants a crack at another famous Canadian — Justin Bieber.

“I want him to notice me, that would be awesome,” Rooney said. “I want to stop his shot, too.”

Rooney was asked by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” whether she had heard from Bieber since she tweeted at him on Feb. 27.

Rooney, sitting down for the interview along with U.S. teammates Meghan Duggan, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, said she had not heard from the singer.

She then revealed that she was still a Belieber, lifting her Olympic jersey to reveal a black Team Bieber shirt.

Rooney may know that Bieber is pretty comfortable with a hockey stick, having skated with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he was 17 in 2011 and played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

