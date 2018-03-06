TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Goalie Maddie Rooney challenges Justin Bieber on Tonight Show

By OlympicTalkMar 6, 2018, 9:46 AM EST
U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s best in the Olympic final shootout. Now she wants a crack at another famous Canadian — Justin Bieber.

“I want him to notice me, that would be awesome,” Rooney said. “I want to stop his shot, too.”

Rooney was asked by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” whether she had heard from Bieber since she tweeted at him on Feb. 27.

Rooney, sitting down for the interview along with U.S. teammates Meghan DugganJocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, said she had not heard from the singer.

She then revealed that she was still a Belieber, lifting her Olympic jersey to reveal a black Team Bieber shirt.

Rooney may know that Bieber is pretty comfortable with a hockey stick, having skated with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he was 17 in 2011 and played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Russia track and field may get ‘ultimate sanction’ of expulsion

Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — IAAF president Seb Coe said Russians could be stopped from competing as neutral athletes if the country fails to shows “dramatic progress” in the fight against doping.

Russia has been suspended since 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. The only Russians allowed to compete at IAAF events since then have been designated as neutral athletes.

Coe said “unless dramatic progress is made we, and we genuinely hope it is being made, then we will have to review at our council meeting in July the status of the neutral competitors and the potential for the congress to decide upon the ultimate sanction, I guess, which is expulsion.”

Coe said the world needs to know Russian athletes are in a “system of confidence and trust.”

Chloe Kim gets her own Barbie doll

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 6, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
Chloe Kim is one of three Olympians honored with Barbie dolls ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Kim, the PyeongChang snowboard halfpipe gold medalist, is one of 17 historic and modern-day role models honored in the collection.

“Barbie’s message — to show girls that they can be anything — is something I can get behind,” the 17-year-old Kim said in a media statement. “I’m so honored to be considered a role model and want girls to know that they can be athletic and girly at the same time!”

The other Olympians in the set are 2012 and 2016 Olympic flyweight boxing champion Nicola Adams of Great Britain and China’s 2016 Olympic volleyball champion team captain Hui Ruoqi, who retired last month.

Previously, U.S. Summer Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Gabby Douglas were among athletes honored with Barbie dolls.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim Barbie Doll
