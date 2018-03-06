Beat a record? Win an island at track and field meet

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With no world outdoor championships or Olympics this year, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland might just hold the most coveted track and field prize of 2018.

An island.

The June 5 meet is offering the deed to one of the Turku Archipelago’s 20,000 islands to the man who wins the javelin — with one caveat. He must throw farther than the Finnish record of 93.09 meters (a little more than 305 feet).

“I hope the island is big enough to fit a sauna,” German Olympic champion Thomas Röhler said, according to the IAAF and meet organizers.

Röhler won this meet in 2016 and 2017, throwing 91.28 metres and 88.26 meters, respectively. If Röhler matches his personal best — 93.90 meters from last May — he will win the island.

As would world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany, who eclipsed the 93.09 mark at meets in July and August.

