Getty Images

Beat a record? Win an island at track and field meet

By Nick ZaccardiMar 6, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
With no world outdoor championships or Olympics this year, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland might just hold the most coveted track and field prize of 2018.

An island.

The June 5 meet is offering the deed to one of the Turku Archipelago’s 20,000 islands to the man who wins the javelin — with one caveat. He must throw farther than the Finnish record of 93.09 meters (a little more than 305 feet).

“I hope the island is big enough to fit a sauna,” German Olympic champion Thomas Röhler said, according to the IAAF and meet organizers.

Röhler won this meet in 2016 and 2017, throwing 91.28 metres and 88.26 meters, respectively. If Röhler matches his personal best — 93.90 meters from last May — he will win the island.

As would world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany, who eclipsed the 93.09 mark at meets in July and August.

Russia track and field may get ‘ultimate sanction’ of expulsion

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — IAAF president Seb Coe said Russians could be stopped from competing as neutral athletes if the country fails to shows “dramatic progress” in the fight against doping.

Russia has been suspended since 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. The only Russians allowed to compete at IAAF events since then have been designated as neutral athletes.

Coe said “unless dramatic progress is made we, and we genuinely hope it is being made, then we will have to review at our council meeting in July the status of the neutral competitors and the potential for the congress to decide upon the ultimate sanction, I guess, which is expulsion.”

Coe said the world needs to know Russian athletes are in a “system of confidence and trust.”

Chloe Kim gets her own Barbie doll

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 6, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
Chloe Kim is one of three Olympians honored with Barbie dolls ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Kim, the PyeongChang snowboard halfpipe gold medalist, is one of 17 historic and modern-day role models honored in the collection.

“Barbie’s message — to show girls that they can be anything — is something I can get behind,” the 17-year-old Kim said in a media statement. “I’m so honored to be considered a role model and want girls to know that they can be athletic and girly at the same time!”

The other Olympians in the set are 2012 and 2016 Olympic flyweight boxing champion Nicola Adams of Great Britain and China’s 2016 Olympic volleyball champion team captain Hui Ruoqi, who retired last month.

Previously, U.S. Summer Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Gabby Douglas were among athletes honored with Barbie dolls.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim Barbie Doll
Mattel