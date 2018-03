PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule

Click to email (Opens in new window)

NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and the NBC Sports app will combine to air and stream more than 250 hours of coverage of the PyeongChang Paralympics, a record for a single Paralympics.

Coverage starts with the Opening Ceremony, live on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 6 a.m. ET.

The Paralympics run through the Closing Ceremony on March 18.

Coverage includes 94 hours on TV, with Carolyn Manno returning as host. On most days, NBCSN will air daytime programming from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Highlights include live coverage of the sled hockey gold-medal game on March 17 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

All NBC and NBCSN TV coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Olympic Channel TV coverage will also stream on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

Date Time (ET) Event Network March 9 6 a.m. Opening Ceremony NBCSN | STREAM 7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM 8 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM 9:45 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM 10 p.m. Sled Hockey: Norway-Italy STREAM 11 p.m. Biathlon, Alpine Skiing NBCSN | STREAM March 10 12:35 a.m. Curling: USA-South Korea STREAM 1:30 a.m. Hockey: South Korea-Japan STREAM 5 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Sweden STREAM 1 p.m. Biathlon, Alpine Skiing NBC | STREAM 7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM 7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 7:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Germany STREAM 8 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing STREAM 10 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM 10 p.m. Hockey: USA-Japan STREAM March 11 1:30 a.m. Hockey: South Korea-Czech Republic STREAM 6 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Italy STREAM 6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Sweden STREAM 9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM 9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing STREAM 9:30 p.m. Snowboard Cross STREAM 11 p.m. Hockey: USA-Czech Republic STREAM 11:30 p.m. Snowboarding, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM March 12 1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Finland STREAM 2:30 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Norway STREAM 6 a.m. Hockey: Italy-Sweden STREAM 6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Neutral Athletes STREAM Noon Hockey, Curling, Snowboarding NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 9 p.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM 9 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM 11 p.m. Hockey: USA-South Korea STREAM 11:30 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM March 13 1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-China STREAM 2 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 2:30 a.m. Hockey: Norway-Sweden STREAM 6 a.m. Hockey: Czech Republic-Japan STREAM 6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Canada STREAM 2 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 8:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Switzerland STREAM 9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Qualifying) STREAM 11 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Finals) STREAM March 14 12 a.m. Alpine Skiing, Curling NBCSN | STREAM 1 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Great Britain STREAM 3 a.m. Hockey (5th-8th Playoffs) STREAM 7 a.m. Hockey (5th-8th Playoffs) STREAM 2 p.m. Hockey Playoffs, Curling NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 8:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Norway STREAM 9 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM 11 p.m. Hockey Semifinal 1 NBCSN | STREAM 11:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM March 15 1 a.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM 6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Slovakia STREAM 7 a.m. Hockey Semifinal 2 STREAM 2 p.m. Hockey Semifinal (Encore) NBCSN | STREAM 8:35 p.m. Curling Tiebreak STREAM 9 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM 9 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM 9:30 p.m. Snowboarding STREAM 11 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM March 16 1 a.m. Snowboarding, Biathlon NBCSN | STREAM 2:35 a.m. Curling Semifinal 1 STREAM 2:35 a.m. Curling Semifinal 2 STREAM 3 a.m. Hockey 7th Place Game STREAM 7 a.m. Hockey 5th Place Game STREAM 7 p.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 8:35 p.m. Curling Bronze-Medal Game STREAM 9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Standing) STREAM 11 p.m. Hockey Bronze-Medal Game STREAM 11:40 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Sitting) STREAM March 17 1 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 2 a.m. Curling Final Olympic Chan. | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM 9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Mixed Relay) STREAM 10 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Open Relay) STREAM 11 p.m. Hockey Final NBCSN | STREAM 11:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM March 18 7 a.m. Closing Ceremony STREAM 12 p.m. Alpine, Cross-Country Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM 4:30 p.m. Sled Hockey NBCSN | STREAM 11:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony NBCSN | STREAM March 24 1 p.m. Highlight Show NBC | STREAM

*All dates and times subject to change