Full U.S. roster for PyeongChang Paralympics

The U.S. Paralympic team for PyeongChang includes 74 athletes, the same number originally named to the 2014 Paralympic roster (though closer to 80 competed).
The U.S. finished third with 18 medals in Sochi behind Russia (80 medals) and Ukraine (25), though Americans came home with just two gold medals (sled hockey and snowboarder Evan Strong).
The Russian team will not win 80 medals this month. In fact, Russia is banned from the Paralympics, but 30 athletes were approved to compete as neutrals by the International Paralympic Committee. Russia had about 80 athletes compete in Sochi.
The last time the U.S. earned the most medals at a Paralympics that it didn’t host was in 1992.
The full U.S. team for the Winter Paralympics, with the Opening Ceremony on Friday (6 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).
Alpine Skiing (23)
Sadie DeBaun (Guide for Staci Mannella)
Stephanie Jallen
Allison Kunkel
Staci Mannella
Melanie Schwartz
Laurie Stephens
Danelle Umstead
Jasmin Bambur
Mark Bathum
Kevin Burton
Tyler Carter
Josh Elliott
Andrew Haraghey
Connor Hogan
Andrew Kurka
Stephen Lawler
Brandon Powell-Ashby (Guide for Kevin Burton)
Jamie Stanton
Rob Umstead (Guide for Danelle Umstead)
Tyler Walker
Thomas Walsh
Spencer Wood
Cade Yamamoto (Guide for Mark Bathum)
Nordic Skiing (15)
Kendall Gretsch
Oksana Masters
Grace Miller
Joy Rondeau
Kristina Trygstad-Saari (Guide for Mia Zutter)
Mia Zutter
Jake Adicoff
Dan Cnossen
Sean Halsted
Sawyer Kesselheim (Guide for Jake Adicoff)
Aaron Pike
Bryan Price
Ruslan Reiter
Andy Soule
Jeremy Wagner
Sled Hockey (17)
Tyler Carron
Steve Cash
Ralph DeQuebec
Travis Dodson
Declan Farmer
Noah Grove
Billy Hanning
Nikko Landeros
Jen Lee
Luke McDermott
Kevin McKee
Josh Misiewicz
Adam Page
Josh Pauls
Rico Roman
Brody Roybal
Jack Wallace
Snowboarding (14)
Arlene Cohen
Brittani Coury
Brenna Huckaby
Amy Purdy
Nicole Roundy
Noah Elliot
Keith Gabel
Mark Mann
Mike Minor
Mike Schultz
Mike Shea
Jimmy Sides
Michael Spivey
Evan Strong
Wheelchair Curling (5)
Penny Greely
Meghan Lino
Kirk Black
Stephen Emt
Justin Marshall
