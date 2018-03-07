TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

South African triathlete severely injured in saw attack

Associated PressMar 7, 2018, 10:28 AM EST
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Assailants in South Africa attacked a top national triathlete who was cycling to a training session and cut into his legs with a blunt saw, causing severe injuries, an athletic director said Wednesday.

Mhlengi Gwala, 27, was undergoing surgery after the attack which occurred before dawn on Tuesday in the coastal city of Durban, said Dennis Jackson, director of the elite athlete program for KwaZulu-Natal province.

Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves and bone, according to Jackson, who spoke by phone to the triathlete about the ordeal. They missed a main artery and surgeons are confident they can save the leg, Jackson said.

The attackers also started sawing into Gwala’s left leg before fleeing, enabling the athlete to crawl to a road and flag down a passing car to take him to a hospital.

The grisly attack has alarmed athletes in Durban who routinely get up in the early morning darkness to train when few people are on the roads, and there was no immediate explanation for why Gwala was targeted. The athlete had offered his cell phone, wallet and bicycle to the assailants, who still went for his legs and were speaking in a language that Gwala could not understand, Jackson said.

“I have never heard of any enemies that he may have,” he said. “He is a wonderful ambassador for the sport.”

Gwala became an excellent athlete after overcoming drug and alcohol addictions, representing South Africa at international competitions in Chicago in 2015 and in the Netherlands last year, Jackson said. The athlete’s long term goals were to compete in half and whole ironman triathlons, which include swimming, cycling and running.

South Africa’s deputy sports minister, Gert Oosthuizen, described the attack on the “star athlete” as “totally unacceptable” and said police are investigating.

Countryman Henri Schoeman, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, said he wished Gwala the best on his path to recovery.

Full U.S. roster for PyeongChang Paralympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 7, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
The U.S. Paralympic team for PyeongChang includes 74 athletes, the same number originally named to the 2014 Paralympic roster (though closer to 80 competed).

The U.S. finished third with 18 medals in Sochi behind Russia (80 medals) and Ukraine (25), though Americans came home with just two gold medals (sled hockey and snowboarder Evan Strong).

The Russian team will not win 80 medals this month. In fact, Russia is banned from the Paralympics, but 30 athletes were approved to compete as neutrals by the International Paralympic Committee. Russia had about 80 athletes compete in Sochi.

The last time the U.S. earned the most medals at a Paralympics that it didn’t host was in 1992.

The full U.S. team for the Winter Paralympics, with the Opening Ceremony on Friday (6 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Alpine Skiing (23)
Sadie DeBaun (Guide for Staci Mannella)
Stephanie Jallen
Allison Kunkel
Staci Mannella
Melanie Schwartz
Laurie Stephens
Danelle Umstead

Jasmin Bambur
Mark Bathum
Kevin Burton
Tyler Carter
Josh Elliott
Andrew Haraghey
Connor Hogan
Andrew Kurka
Stephen Lawler
Brandon Powell-Ashby (Guide for Kevin Burton)
Jamie Stanton
Rob Umstead (Guide for Danelle Umstead)
Tyler Walker
Thomas Walsh
Spencer Wood
Cade Yamamoto (Guide for Mark Bathum)

Nordic Skiing (15)
Kendall Gretsch
Oksana Masters
Grace Miller
Joy Rondeau
Kristina Trygstad-Saari (Guide for Mia Zutter)
Mia Zutter

Jake Adicoff
Dan Cnossen
Sean Halsted
Sawyer Kesselheim (Guide for Jake Adicoff)
Aaron Pike
Bryan Price
Ruslan Reiter
Andy Soule
Jeremy Wagner

Sled Hockey (17)
Tyler Carron
Steve Cash
Ralph DeQuebec
Travis Dodson
Declan Farmer
Noah Grove
Billy Hanning
Nikko Landeros
Jen Lee
Luke McDermott
Kevin McKee
Josh Misiewicz
Adam Page
Josh Pauls
Rico Roman
Brody Roybal
Jack Wallace

Snowboarding (14)
Arlene Cohen
Brittani Coury
Brenna Huckaby
Amy Purdy
Nicole Roundy

Noah Elliot
Keith Gabel
Mark Mann
Mike Minor
Mike Schultz
Mike Shea
Jimmy Sides
Michael Spivey
Evan Strong

Wheelchair Curling (5)
Penny Greely
Meghan Lino

Kirk Black
Stephen Emt
Justin Marshall

Rio Olympic breaststroke gold medalist retires

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
Rie Kaneto, the Rio Olympic 200m breaststroke champion, has retired, according to Japanese media.

Kaneto, 29, will reportedly announce the news formally at a March 16 press conference, forgoing trying to make the Japanese team for the Tokyo Games in two years.

Kaneto entered Rio with the fastest time in the world in 2016 in the 200m breast.

She delivered in the final, overtaking Australian Taylor McKeown after 100 meters and taking gold over Russian Yulia Efimova by 1.67 seconds to become the oldest Olympic breaststroke champion in 60 years.

Kaneto skipped the 2017 Japanese Championships and 2017 World Championships. Efimova won the 2017 World title, with Americans Bethany Galat and Lilly King taking second and fourth.

