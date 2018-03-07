TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Yuzuru Hanyu, injured, latest to drop out of figure skating worlds

By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2018, 6:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Best Actress shouts out Chloe Kim as Olympians take over Oscars Adam Rippon, Shibutanis to miss figure skating worlds The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu is the 12th PyeongChang Olympic medalist to withdraw from the world figure skating championships later this month, citing a right ankle injury that kept him from November until the Winter Games.

Hanyu needs “two weeks of rest and three months of rehabilitation” for ankle ligament damage and other injuries, according to the Japan Skating Federation via Agence France-Presse.

“As the result of medical diagnosis, I am not able to compete in the world championships, but I will focus on treatment and rehabilitation so that I can return to full health as soon as possible,” Hanyu said in a statement, according to AFP. “I will continue to do what I can, little by little.”

Hanyu’s withdrawal means that the men’s field in Milan in two weeks includes zero past Olympic or world champions. Hanyu claimed gold at the last two Olympics, becoming the first repeat men’s champion since Dick Button in 1948 and 1952, and at the 2014 and 2017 Worlds.

Top skaters often skip the world championships that are held one month after the Olympics for fatigue or off-ice opportunities.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez, the 2015 and 2016 World champion, said after taking bronze in PyeongChang that he would skip worlds.

Canadian Patrick Chan, the 2011, 2012 and 2013 World champion, withdrew from worlds and is widely reported to have retired.

Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno from Japan and fourth- and fifth-place finishers Jin Boyang of China and American Nathan Chen are the medal favorites for worlds.

Other notable skaters missing worlds:
Adam Rippon (USA)
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA)
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best figure skating moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Serena Williams set for first WTA match in 14 months

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Serena Williams makes her return to the pro tour after a 14-month absence with a first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

She will play Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in a night match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Williams has played just one Fed Cup doubles match while away from the WTA Tour. The former world No. 1 is unseeded and as a result did not receive a first-round bye.

The new mother, who gave birth in September, will try to become the first woman to win three singles titles in the desert. Her other titles came in 1999 and 2001 before she boycotted the event for several years.

Williams, a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, is in the same quarter of the draw as older sister Venus Williams. The siblings could potentially face each other in the third round.

Also set to play Thursday night is another new mom, Victoria Azarenka, a two-time tourney winner who got into the main draw with a wild card.

Two-time winner Maria Sharapova returns to the desert for the first time in three years. She plays Naomi Osaka of Japan on Wednesday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Williams comments on 2020 Olympics during pregnancy

PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule

NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics
By OlympicTalkMar 6, 2018, 7:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and the NBC Sports app will combine to air and stream more than 250 hours of coverage of the PyeongChang Paralympics, a record for a single Paralympics.

Coverage starts with the Opening Ceremony, live on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 6 a.m. ET.

The Paralympics run through the Closing Ceremony on March 18.

Coverage includes 94 hours on TV, with Carolyn Manno returning as host. On most days, NBCSN will air daytime programming from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Highlights include live coverage of the sled hockey gold-medal game on March 17 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

All NBC and NBCSN TV coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Olympic Channel TV coverage will also stream on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russians to compete as neutrals at Paralympics

Date Time (ET) Event Network
March 9 6 a.m. Opening Ceremony NBCSN | STREAM
7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM
8 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM
9:45 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM
10 p.m. Sled Hockey: Norway-Italy STREAM
11 p.m. Biathlon, Alpine Skiing NBCSN | STREAM
March 10 12:35 a.m. Curling: USA-South Korea STREAM
1:30 a.m. Hockey: South Korea-Japan STREAM
5 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Sweden STREAM
1 p.m. Biathlon, Alpine Skiing NBC | STREAM
7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM
7:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
7:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Germany STREAM
8 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing STREAM
10 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM
10 p.m. Hockey: USA-Japan STREAM
March 11 1:30 a.m. Hockey: South Korea-Czech Republic STREAM
6 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Italy STREAM
6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Sweden STREAM
9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM
9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing STREAM
9:30 p.m. Snowboard Cross STREAM
11 p.m. Hockey: USA-Czech Republic STREAM
11:30 p.m. Snowboarding, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM
March 12 1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Finland STREAM
2:30 a.m. Hockey: Canada-Norway STREAM
6 a.m. Hockey: Italy-Sweden STREAM
6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Neutral Athletes STREAM
Noon Hockey, Curling, Snowboarding NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
9 p.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM
9 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM
11 p.m. Hockey: USA-South Korea STREAM
11:30 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM
March 13 1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-China STREAM
2 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
2:30 a.m. Hockey: Norway-Sweden STREAM
6 a.m. Hockey: Czech Republic-Japan STREAM
6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Canada STREAM
2 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
8:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Switzerland STREAM
9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Qualifying) STREAM
11 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Finals) STREAM
March 14 12 a.m. Alpine Skiing, Curling NBCSN | STREAM
1 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
1:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Great Britain STREAM
3 a.m. Hockey (5th-8th Playoffs) STREAM
7 a.m. Hockey (5th-8th Playoffs) STREAM
2 p.m. Hockey Playoffs, Curling NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
8:35 p.m. Curling: USA-Norway STREAM
9 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM
11 p.m. Hockey Semifinal 1 NBCSN | STREAM
11:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
March 15 1 a.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM
6:35 a.m. Curling: USA-Slovakia STREAM
7 a.m. Hockey Semifinal 2 STREAM
2 p.m. Hockey Semifinal (Encore) NBCSN | STREAM
8:35 p.m. Curling Tiebreak STREAM
9 p.m. Curling Olympic Chan. | STREAM
9 p.m. Biathlon (Sitting) STREAM
9:30 p.m. Snowboarding STREAM
11 p.m. Biathlon (Standing) STREAM
March 16 1 a.m. Snowboarding, Biathlon NBCSN | STREAM
2:35 a.m. Curling Semifinal 1 STREAM
2:35 a.m. Curling Semifinal 2 STREAM
3 a.m. Hockey 7th Place Game STREAM
7 a.m. Hockey 5th Place Game STREAM
7 p.m. Alpine Skiing, Hockey NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
8:35 p.m. Curling Bronze-Medal Game STREAM
9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Standing) STREAM
11 p.m. Hockey Bronze-Medal Game STREAM
11:40 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Sitting) STREAM
March 17 1 a.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
2 a.m. Curling Final Olympic Chan. | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Hockey, Curling NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
9 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Mixed Relay) STREAM
10 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing (Open Relay) STREAM
11 p.m. Hockey Final NBCSN | STREAM
11:30 p.m. Alpine Skiing STREAM
March 18 7 a.m. Closing Ceremony STREAM
12 p.m. Alpine, Cross-Country Skiing Olympic Chan. | STREAM
4:30 p.m. Sled Hockey NBCSN | STREAM
11:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony NBCSN | STREAM
March 24 1 p.m. Highlight Show NBC | STREAM

*All dates and times subject to change