Adam Rippon meets Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon‘s first impression of Adam Rippon?
“This is the relationship the world’s been waiting for,” she said. “You smell really good. You’re more handsome in person than even on the ice.”
The actress and the figure skater, who became Twitter friends during the Olympics, sat side by side on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.
Rippon had Witherspoon hold his Olympic team event bronze medal as he detailed his wardrobe malfunction, losing a button on his shirt before walking on stage.
Then Witherspoon recalled how she first heard about Rippon.
“I was working out with my trainer,” she said. “He was like, have you seen Adam? He’s so amazing. He’s so awesome. He’s so outspoken. And then I started reading some of his tweets, which are the funniest tweets ever. I think there was one that was like, to all my haters who say that I’m failing: I have failed. I have failed. I have gotten up. I have learned from my mistakes, and now I’m a glamazon b—- ready for the runway. Not that I memorized it or anything or committed it to memory or, like, made it my screensaver.”
